"I had an abortion when I was 15": The celebrities coming out with their abortion stories.

Earlier this week, the Republican-controlled state of Alabama voted in a bill that will see a near-total ban on abortions. It was 25 male senators who voted to pass this legislation concerning the female body.

The bill allows for no exemptions in the instances of rape or incest. The only exception is for cases where the health of the mother is at risk.

For doctors who perform an abortion, the Alabama law now stipulates they could face up to 99 years in prison.

Then on Friday, Missouri – also controlled by a Republican-led senate – became the latest state to pass a bill that will out-law nearly all abortions.

And the developments this week are not isolated cases. So far this year, 16 states in the United States have introduced legislation to restrict abortion rights.

This is despite the fact that in America an estimated one in four women will have an abortion before they turn 45.

In the wake of this slew of anti-abortion legislation, late-night talk show host Busy Philipps shared her personal story of the time she terminated her pregnancy.

“I had an abortion when I was 15-years-old and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country,” she shared on Busy Tonight.

She explained that "being a f***ing woman" means: "Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body. And then you just have to go back to work."

Philipps later initiated a movement on social media, encouraging women who have terminated their pregnancies to share their stories via the hashtag #YouKnowMe.

"One in four women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth."

And just like #MeToo, women across the globe felt inspired to share their stories. Here are just some of the celebrities who have revealed that they are part of the one in four women who have had an abortion:

1. Milla Jovovich

"I myself went through an emergency abortion two years ago. I was four and a half months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre-term labour and was told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through," the Hellboy actress told her 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

"I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiralled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out.

"I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative...

"Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die... I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake."

2. Tess Holliday

"‪I’m from Mississippi, living in California, married with 2 kids, & I had an abortion," the model shared to her Instagram as well.

"If I was still down south, I might not have been able to get the abortion I wanted and needed. My mental health couldn’t handle being pregnant again and I made the best decision for ME and ultimately my family.

"It wasn’t the 'easy thing to do', it was excruciating on many levels, but necessary. Do I regret it or question my choice? Not at all.

"I’m not alone either. Did you know the majority of abortions in Alabama in 2017 were already parents? Did you know one in four women have had an abortion?"

Holliday further added: "Don't let these old white men tell us what we should do with our bodies."

3. Jameela Jamil

"I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially.

"So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel," Jamil shared with her 816,000 followers on Twitter.

4. Ashley Judd

"Raped at 30, I terminated the pregnancy. Additionally, the rapist would have had paternity rights. #youknowme," Judd shared on Instagram in light of the anti-abortion legislation.

The actress and activist has spoken before about her abortion, saying in April this year at the 10th Women in the World Summit in New York City: "I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion. Because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would’ve had to co-parent with my rapist."

Minka Kelly

"When I was younger I had an abortion. It was the smartest decision I could’ve made, not only for myself and my boyfriend at the time, but also for this unborn foetus," Kelly said in a post to her Instagram.

"For a baby to’ve been born to two people — too young and completely ill equipped — with no means or help from family, would have resulted in a child born into an unnecessary world of struggle."

She added: "Forcing a child to be born to a mother who isn’t ready, isn’t financially stable, was raped, a victim of incest (!!), isn’t doing that theoretical child any favours."



