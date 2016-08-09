"You nursed me all night long." Hilarious retake of AC/DC classic.

A US comedy outfit, MYLF (that’s Mother’s You’d Like to Friend – minds out of the gutter please) celebrated World Breastfeeding Week a little bit differently.

In what they are calling an “ode” to breastfeeding mothers, the MYLF team have created a parody of AC/DC’s classic, “You shook me all night long.”

The original lyrics, which don’t exactly read as poetry in the cold hard light of day, go like this;

She told me to come but I was already there

Cause the walls start shaking

The earth was quaking

My mind was aching

And we were making it

And you shook me all night long.

and are rewritten to this

She told me, “Let Down!” but I was already there

Cause the milk starts makin’

Baby starts wakin’

My nipples start achin’

You start taking it

And you nursed me all night long.

MYLF creator, Masha Sapron spoke about the video with Today Parents. “It’s actually not that easy for many new mums when they first bring their babies home.

“There are so many mysteries surrounding breastfeeding and it can be so hard, for the first few weeks at least, for new mums. It’s invaluable to have women openly talking about it and supporting each other through that.”

You can watch the whole video here.

Sapron says, “Our video takes the purity of breastfeeding and juxtaposes it with an 80s song about sex and references other 80s videos that objectified women.

“Guess what, guys? Those hot women you want to get with so badly? Once you do, sex leads to babies and babies lead to boobs — breastfeeding boobs.”

For more from MYLF, check out their website or watch all their videos on their Youtube channel.

