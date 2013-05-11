The complaint that is sending online wedding forums a little nutty.

By GRACE JENNINGS-EDQUIST

“My man is a wonderful guy but I hate my engagement ring! It is horrible!!! Everything I said I didn’t want, he did! I wanted square, he bought round. I wanted antique, he bought me modern! I begged for cheap, he went to Tiffany’s! I HATE TIFFANY’S!”

…And with that, the bride-to-be was pushed down the garbage chute by Willy Wonka squirrels, where she joined Veruca Salt in dejectedly ruminating on her first-world-problems.

But it seems that this woman’s complaint is not actually uncommon.

On the same online wedding forum, newly-engaged women swap pictures of the sparkly objects of their displeasure, proposal sob stories- and, often, tips for upgrading to the ring of their hearts’ desire.

‘Fall in love with a wedding band that won’t match so that you can get another ring as the engagement ring,’ advises one crafty commenter.

Others suggest finding a wedding band with prominent stones to ‘disguise’ the original ring’s appearance. Or ditching the ring under the pretence of a mysterious ‘metal allergy’.

Or waiting for your first wedding anniversary to tactfully suggest an ‘upgrade’ to the 20-carat cushion cut diamond of your (and Kim Kardashian’s) dreams…

The list goes on.

And since very few of the suggestions are along the lines of, ‘a perfectly delightful man has picked you some jewelery as a token of his undying love- what’s the problem?,’ I figured this dilemma was worth investigating. (Bridezillas, you’re welcome.)

And it turns out that, should your gentleman love drop to one knee with a rock that looks like something Dame Edna would wear, there is a way forward.

Etiquette experts and ring-makers alike agree that it’s not a total faux pas to broach the subject of exchanging the thing- what matters is how you broach it.