What happens when you ask a fat person: How did you get so fat?

A new ABC series promises to lift the lid on difficult conversations, by asking misunderstood Australians the questions you’ve always wanted answered.

Each week, the ten-episode series You Can’t Ask That gives a platform to some of our most marginalised groups: short statured, wheelchair users, transgender, Muslims, ex-prisoners, fat, Indigenous, sex workers, terminally ill, and people in polyamorous relationships.

The premise of the show is for these Australians to answer anonymous online questions – asked without the reverent, politically correct filter we would usually adopt.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the show's producer and director Kirk Docker said they wanted to ask these questions "so the people had the power to answer it the way they wanted to answer it."

"All the questions were sourced from the public," he said. "We started with 1000 questions and curated it to the ten top questions."

"There was always a question about sex and a question about how did you become the way you became."

Each episode aims to bring us closer to understanding what it's really like to be part of a judged, stigmatised, or fundamentally misunderstood group. The idea was to have participants look "right down the lens, so they're answering the questions back to the public."