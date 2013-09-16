Dear World: Please stop talking like an idiot.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

We’ve obvs come a long way since Shakespeare, and these days, a totes new cray phrase forces its way into the English language almost daily. Because WORDS. It is what it is, I guess, but if you lean in and really think about some of these sayings, I think you’ll find they often have a totes different meaning behind them than what you first thought.

So let’s take this to the next level. I’m going to be totes amazeballs by providing you with the secret translations behind 11 of today’s popular sayings. #YOLO

1. Totes Amazeballs/That be cray cray



Translation: I say whatever the Internet tells me to say, even though it often sounds totes ridic.

2. It is what it is

Translation: I do not know anything about the topic we are talking about so I have said a generic phrase in the hope it will get me through this conversation sounding like I actually do know something about what we’re taking about.

Similar to…

3. I like their earlier stuff

Translation: I have no idea what band you’re talking about but if I refer to their earlier stuff you will be scared that I actually know more than you so you won’t question me on it.

Oh music? Yeah, I really like the early… stuff…

4. Because SOMETHING

Translation: I would really like to make a joke here but I can’t be bothered thinking up a good one because LAZY.

5. Just sayin’ (usually with a shrug)

Translation: I just said something really offensive/racist/bigoted/mean and I’m adding this on the end so I don’t cop any crap for it.

Similar to…