How an Australian man's frozen yoghurt date has ignited a fiery online debate.

They say all is fair in love and war. But no one said anything about frozen yoghurt.

All hell has broken loose on TikTok over an Australian guy telling a 'nightmare date story', which took place at a Yo-Chi.

Last month, Melbourne man Phlin Martin posted a video which has since had four million views. In his five-minute retelling of this apparently harrowing dating experience, he says he took his date to get a cup of frozen yoghurt but she… dared to grab a large cup.

"I grab the normal size cup, that's all you need, anything else — outrageous," Phlin says, describing the decision as a "glutinous amount of frozen yoghurt". His date then proceeded to heap over her yogurt all kinds of toppings. "Leave some for everyone else!" he moaned, adding that he realised he was "probably going to have to pay for this".

"I don't know if it's because I'm really poor or I'm actually just a reasonable human, but when I put my toppings on, it's really a reasonable amount. I'm not gonna put straight scoops, f**king scooping that s**t on."

Martin did pay for his date's yoghurt, but he didn't actually say that she stated this was her expectation.

He joked that when her yoghurt price was being calculated "the scale breaks in half and it comes up to like $330". Calm down, buddy.

Okay, at this point, I can see both sides.

On one hand, it is a little cheeky to get the biggest size of yoghurt and load the cup with pricey extras if you expect your date to front the bill. On the other, there was no indication that this was her expectation, plus who doesn't want to go all in on a delicious bowl of Yo-Chi? Go hard, sis! Fill that cup!

But then this man's video took a nastier turn. After the pair sat down to enjoy their bowls of fro-yo, he said he was "embarrassed" to see his date "wolf down" her bowl.

"I'm scared at this point, like am I going to be eaten next?" he actually said.

"Mind you this is a small girl, I'm not judging here. I was just in absolute shock and disbelief at what was happening in front of my eyes."

The audacity of this woman daring to eat the food she ordered!!

He then claimed she tried to take his yoghurt too. "Hey, look over there", she shouted, before commandeering his bowl.

I'm sorry but this girl sounds hilarious. And the comments agree. Martin didn't draw much sympathy for his 'nightmare date story' from those who watched the vid.

"Good luck finding another yochi date," wrote one user.

"Don't go to Yo-Chi if you only have McFlurry money, your date sounds like a cool unit though," added another.

His original video has been mercilessly mocked on TikTok. Even former Love Island contestant Cassidy McGill shared her thoughts on the platform.

"First of all, I've never seen different sizes of cups at Yo-Chi… you're lying there," she began. "From my personal experience, even when you fill a Yo-Chi cup right up, the most it will be is $20. Yo-Chi is a very cheap date."

Cassidy went on to add that this man's 'nightmare date' sounds a lot different from when women share their dating horror stories. "Sir, have you ever watched a single female's nightmare dating story on TikTok? What the f**k, this isn't a nightmare."

In solidarity with this mysterious woman and her unyielding appetite for frozen fermented milk, other women have been posting their Yo-Chi purchases to the soundtrack of this man's rant.

I love women.

Yo-Chi has since entered the chat. They posted a drool-worthy serving of their yoghurt with the words: "Create what makes you happy. And fyi, we only have one cup size."

You can't buy publicity this good. Yo-Chi is thriving.

@iloveyochi Replying to @ki ☆ no but seriously never judge what’s in my Yo-Chi cup 💅 ♬ original sound - iloveyochi

After the backlash, Martin has since posted a follow-up video which has garnered almost three million views.

The man ain't back down — instead, he's called out the 'privilege' coming from his critics who said he shouldn't be dating if he can't pay for a woman's order, no matter what size or variety of toppings she requires.

This is true, in some ways. Dating can be expensive and it isn't fair to expect that people with less money should be banned from dating. But this wasn't the only issue Martin raised in his original video. He also mocked the way she ate and the jokes she made.

I don't know about you, but I could wolf down a cup of Yo-Chi right now. And yes, with (the horror) all the toppings.

Feature image: TikTok/@phylynnmartin/@cattcity.