'The "back to basics" retreat just 1 hour out of Sydney that cured my burnout in a weekend.'

Some of my fondest childhood memories come from time spent wandering around national parks, giving me a deep love for the natural world. So, when the chance came to spend a weekend immersed in nature, at the YHA Pittwater Eco Retreat in Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, I couldn't resist.

The retreat is a perfect "back to basics" nature escape and, being just an hour from Sydney’s CBD, it proves you don't have to travel far to feel completely removed from the hustle and bustle of our often-hectic world. It's no exaggeration to say how magical it was to feel far away, when the city is so very close.

Ferry ride and arrival.

The journey began with a scenic ferry ride from Church Point on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. As the boat glided across the calm waters towards Morning Bay, I felt the stress of city life melt away. It’s remarkable how just a 10-minute ride can transport you to a different world. Upon disembarking, there was a 10-15 minute invigorating uphill walk to the retreat. The bush path meandered through beautiful scenery, the air thick with the sounds of wildlife; I was lucky to see a pair of rare red-tailed black cockatoos.

At the top, we were welcomed by our hosts Katie and Bergia with a refreshing lime cordial, infused with kaffir lime and lemon myrtle. This welcome drink, accompanied by a plate of local cheeses, biscuits, dips, and aspen berries—tiny white berries that tasted like a burst of lemon — was a perfect introduction to the retreat.

Image: Supplied.

Cosy accommodation and stunning beach views.

The accommodations, a blend of dormitory and private rooms, were cozy and comfortable. For anyone craving privacy, the single rooms were a sanctuary. My room had an incredibly comfortable bed, the kind that you sink into and instantly feel at home. Waking up to the sight of the bush through the window was a daily delight. The gentle rustling of leaves and the occasional bird call made for the perfect alarm clock, far removed from the sounds of utes and buses that have become my own "white noise" in the 'burbs. The real luxury here was the absence of that urban noise—no traffic, no blaring sirens, just the sounds of nature.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Bush foods and survival skills.

One of the highlights of the weekend was a guided bush foods tour led by Clarence from Bush to Bowl. His knowledge of indigenous plants and their uses was fascinating. We learned to identify bush foods and survival tips — like using stringy bark for tinder, even when wet, and soothing insect bites with Bracken Fern leaves.

Clarence's passion for the land was infectious, and his hands-on lesson in weaving bracelets from Lemsandra lomofolia, a plant that tastes intriguingly like celery, was both educational and fun.

Image: Supplied.

Exploring Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park

A bush walk through Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park revealed more wonders. The trail wound through a landscape that felt quite untouched by time. Our host Katie grew up on nearby Scotland Island and was a wealth of knowledge about the area. The land around us was alive with movement, from the scurrying of small lizards to the occasional glimpse of a curious wallaby. Clarence's explanations of the flora and fauna added so much to our understanding of this ancient land. Tip: those small blue berries you’ll find in the bush, such as the Midyim berries, are fine to eat so long as you only have a few (too many will cause a tummy ache!)

Image: Supplied.

Evening connections around the fire.

Evenings at the retreat were a time for connection. Gathered around the fire, our group shared stories and laughter, playing word association games, learning surprising things about each other — details that you might not even know about your own family members.

Most of us were strangers, so it was great to meet new friends. Many of us discussed our lives, our dreams, and the simple pleasure of disconnecting from the digital world.

Image: Supplied.

Delicious dining experiences.

Our meals were absolutely delicious, with six banquet-style catered feasts cooked by our host Bergia; each dish featuring local bounty. We all loved the hearty beef and vegetable stew cooked over an open fire, a chicken curry, and wholesome breakfasts of oats with yogurt, nuts, and berries.

Clarence gave us a lesson in making damper using the flavours of lemon myrtle, salt bush, and wattle seed. We cooked our damper on the open fire using frying pans and the results were delicious, especially with plenty of butter. Our final morning treat of eggs and bacon cooked on the open fire was the perfect send-off.

Image: Supplied.

Sunrise paddles and spiritual ceremonies.

For the more adventurous, a sunrise paddle was a magical way to start the day. Others, like me, preferred to take an early morning bush walk. The smoking ceremony, led by Clarence, was a deeply spiritual experience. As the sweet-smelling smoke washed over us, it was impossible not to feel a connection to the land and its ancient traditions. This ritual, practiced daily by Clarence, was a highlight as it really brought home the spiritual and cultural significance of our natural surroundings.

Image: Supplied.

The impact of nature on wellbeing.

As the weekend drew to a close, the peaceful environment, along with the rich cultural insights and practical bushcraft skills, left me feeling rejuvenated and a little wiser about my local area. Spending time in nature has been proven to significantly benefit mental health. A review conducted in 2022 examined 952 studies and found that 98 percent of nature-based interventions led to improved mental health outcomes.

Image: Supplied.

The YHA Pittwater Eco Retreat is not just an escape from the city; it's a journey into the heart of nature and a deeper understanding of Aboriginal culture. I can't wait to return, perhaps to work on my next novel. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a deeper connection to the land, this retreat offers an experience that truly rejuvenates the soul. You will leave feeling enriched and inspired. And if you've been feeling burned out by the city like I had, expect to return with a new lease of life.

Libby-Jane Charleston was a guest of YHA Australia. Connect to Country is a yearly event but there are other retreats at the YHA Pittwater Eco property throughout the year.

For more information, click here.

Feature Image: Supplied.

