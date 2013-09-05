Never say THIS to someone having twins

“Wow, TWINS, you’re sure going to be busy”.

“Watch out, you’re in for double trouble!”

“Oh my, four under four… aren’t you going to have your hands full?!”

Yes... thanks random people for pointing out the bleeding obvious.

If hubby and I didn’t know it already, we’re in for one heck of a ride when our newest additions (twins) arrive in November (that's me, above, at 27 weeks).

The fact we’ve already had to invest in a new (used) car (to accommodate four car seats, thanks Kia Carnival eight-seater), prepare to re-arrange our toddlers’ sleeping arrangements and sort through our mountains of baby clothes to be organised and ready, has signalled there’s a change a comin’.

And, as our toddlers are thankfully great sleepers (and will continue to be touch wood, touch wood), I’ve been ‘banking’ my sleep and really relishing the eight-hour uninterrupted sleeps.

Ha, joking, I WISH sleep banking existed.

I know plenty of people who, when they became parents, wish they had spent more lazy Sundays napping on the couch when they could, or wish they could’ve literally banked all the excess sleep they’ve had over the years which would come in handy when you have newborns who won’t sleep longer than a 45-minute sleep cycle.

But knowing what the coming months will have in store for us; we’re making the most of it now.

Our twins were certainly a surprise. A welcome surprise that took our breath away -- well I think after a few NSFW (not safe for work) words to the sonographer, we were overjoyed that not only were we expecting a welcome number three, but a surprise number four as well!

Since discovering I was carrying twins (at an ultrasound at seven weeks gestation), the fear has been building particularly on issues such as – hope the babies are OK, hope they both are healthy and make it to full term, hope their delivery is safe and uncomplicated, hope they latch well and have the same feeding/sleeping routine, hope our 18-month-old and three-year-old adapt well, hope we can give all our kids equal attention and hope we can provide all of our children with everything they could ever need.

So.many.things.on.our.minds.