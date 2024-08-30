Everything we know about the final season of Yellowstone on Stan, including two new teaser trailers.

After a year of anticipation, it has been confirmed that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will premiere on Stan in November of this year.

The critically acclaimed Western drama series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linsonand and tells the story of the Dutton family, the owners of the largest cattle ranch in Montana. The series chronicled everything from storylines around the Broken Rock Indian reservation, disputes with land developers, shifting alliances, and unsolved murders along with plenty of romance and family drama thrown in for good measure.

So here's everything you need to know about the last season of Yellowstone before it hits our screens.

Take a look at the new teaser for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on Stan.



Which cast members are returning?

It has already been confirmed that Kevin Costner's character will not return for part two of season five, but other cast favourites are set to return to Yellowstone. Luke Grimes will return as Kayce, fan favorite Kelly Reilly will be back as Beth, Wes Bentley will return as Jamie), Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler) is set to make a comeback, Kelsey Asbille is back as Monica and Gil Birmingham returns as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry, confirmed she has gone from a recurring cast member to a series regular for the remaining episodes, along with Jennifer Landon who plays Teeter and Kathryn Kelly who portrays Emily who have also become series regulars. It has also been announced that Josh Lucas will be returning as the younger version of John Dutton.

How long will Part Two of Yellowstone Season Five be?

The eight-episode first half of Season 5 of Yellowstone aired from November 2022 to January 2023 while the six-episode second half will premiere in Australia on November 11, the same day as the U.S and only on Stan.

Take a look at the second new teaser for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on Stan.

Is there any chance Yellowstone will continue past season five?

A Yellowstone spin-off series called 6666 was announced in February 2021. The series will be set in the present day on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. The 6666 Ranch is also featured during the fourth and fifth seasons of Yellowstone, tying the two shows together.

Another prequel series, titled 1944 is reportedly in development as of February 2023 and is thought to serve as a sequel to 1923, the current Yellowstone prequel series which stars Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton.

Before Yellowstone returns to Stan on November 11, you can watch the first four seasons of the series, along with part five of season two, right on on Stan.

Feature image: Stan.