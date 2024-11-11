Yellowstone on Stan is back for a final season. Here's everything you need to know.

Get ready Yellowstone fans – the Duttons are back! Season 5 part 2 of the series has returned to Stan, and it's shaping up to be the most intense season yet.

Whether you've been glued to the drama since day one or you're just getting ready to dive into the world of Montana's wealthiest ranching family, we've got you covered.

Before you settle in for the latest in the family power struggles, let's take a trip down memory lane. From backstabbing betrayals to family feuds, we're recapping all the major moments from previous seasons so you're fully caught up and ready for the upcoming season.

Grab your hat, and let's revisit the drama that has made Yellowstone an unmissable ride.

Watch the Yellowstone on Stan Season 5 part 2 trailer. Article continues after video.

Season 1.

Yellowstone Season 1 introduced us to the powerful Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. As he struggles to maintain his family's legacy, John faces constant threats from land developers, a nearby Native American reservation, and his own children.

Season 2.

John Dutton faces an escalating threat to the ranch as new players emerge. While he's long battled against Thomas Rainwater and Dan Jenkins, the Beck brothers prove to be a more insidious force. Dutton quickly realises that his two longtime rivals have unexpectedly formed an alliance to take down the Becks, a pair of powerful tycoons with deep political connections and ties to dangerous militia groups. Together, Rainwater and Jenkins pose a challenge Dutton never saw coming.

Season 3.

After securing a victory over the Beck brothers and a brief lull in tensions with the Broken Rock Reservation, John Dutton finds himself facing a new, even more dangerous challenge. With one battle behind him, the question remains: Can he defend his family's legacy?

Season 4.

Yellowstone Season 4 picks up with the Dutton family reeling from the brutal attacks that nearly tore them apart. John Dutton survives an assassination attempt, and the family struggles to heal and regroup. As they face ongoing threats from outside forces, tensions within the family intensify.

Season 5.

John Dutton becomes the newly elected Governor of Montana, while his predecessor transitions to the Senate. With this new political power, John feels he's finally in a strong position to protect Yellowstone. However, Market Equities isn't ready to give up and they pull out all the stops to crush the Dutton family and seize control once and for all.

The epic return of Yellowstone premieres November 11, same day as the U.S., only on Stan. Watch seasons 1-5 now, only on Stan.

Feature image: Stan