Just over an hour's drive from Sydney, is the home of a dark, Australian cult.

If you drive an hour and a half west from Sydney, you’ll find a cosy cafe marked by a faded yellow and mahogany sign. The words ‘Yellow Deli’ are written in a cursive, Bohemian-inspired script.

The corner-side establishment resides at the beginning of Katoomba’s main street; a small but bustling town, flanked by the Blue Mountains.

Out of 1,984 Google reviews, Yellow Deli has amassed an average score of 4.5 stars, with hundreds of patrons commenting on the cafe’s tree-house like ambience and Middle-Earth exterior, worthy of a local tavern in a Grimms’ Brothers fable.

"The food came quickly and was mouth-wateringly delicious. Served in baskets with the coffee in yellow mugs. I had the tofu burger and I just admit it was sublime," writes one guest.

"Love the decor and feel of the deli, food was wonderful and the drinks (green juice and proper chai tea) were excellent and the staff are 10/10 definitely a must do in Katoomba," shares another.

But beyond the rave-worthy Reuben sandwiches, the cafe is run by an international cult, the Twelve Tribes, and the allegations lauded against the organisation quickly derail the fairy tale.





Who are the Twelve Tribes?

The Twelve Tribes originated in 1972 Chattanooga, Tennessee and was founded by Elbert Eugene Spriggs off the back of the Jesus People Movement. According to the Apologetics Index, they have roughly 2000 – 3000 members in 50 communities over nine countries including Australia, the US, Canada, Japan, Germany and France.

They devoutly follow the teachings of the Bible and refer to Jesus by his assumed Hebrew name, Yahshua. Their name is a reference to the book of Acts and is based on their belief that the Twelve Tribes must “earnestly serve God day and night” (Acts 26:7) and live in accordance with the values established in Acts in order to bring about the return of the Messiah. This includes living in a communal environment and observing the Sabbath (the day of rest from Friday to Saturday evening).

Listen: The cafe recruiting for one of Australia's most sinister cults.

As reported in an in-depth investigation by the Sydney Morning Herald, some of the practices followed by members include a strictly regulated diet free from sugar, chocolate, coffee or tea, finishing their showers with a cold rinse for one to two minutes (to boost the production of white blood cells), and ‘renewing your mind’ through a process of confessing and sharing your sins. The men are also required to keep beards.

“It was thought that if God doesn’t control your teeth, hair and eyeballs, he doesn’t have you,” said ex-member Michael Painter, who spent 18 years with a US sect of the tribe.

From their website, the Twelve Tribes portray a Utopian and community-driven way of life and target those who feel displaced by mainstream society. They emphasise in several of their posts that visitors are welcome to “show up” and stay at any of their properties for undisclosed periods of time.

“Many have hoped and even dreamed of living a life of peace, where love and care for others was supreme. But is this really possible today? And if it were, how would it come about?” their website previously read.

“In our beginnings back in the early 70’s, all we wanted was to be together, but we needed to find a way to support ourselves. So, we found a very small, humble little building and using a lot of resourcefulness and creativity, we transformed it into a warm and inviting place we called, ‘The Yellow Deli’.

“It was a unique cafe, built with discarded materials that, to us, were still quite useful – much like our own lives.”

The menu. Image: Yellow Deli.

Internationally, their sects tend to be self-sufficient communes, with independent businesses whose revenue feed back into their communities. Although their 10 global 'Yellow Deli' cafes are the most widely recognised, they also run other businesses including other cafes, bakeries, and house painting and demolition crews, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

In Australia, the Twelve Tribes operates in five locations in NSW, with their main base at the Peppercorn Creek Farm in Picton - a town an hour and 40 minutes drive from Sydney. They also have two smaller communities in Katoomba and Coledale, and operate a Common Ground Bakery in Picton.

Internationally, they have Yellow Deli cafes in their home city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as New York, Southern California and Colorado. They also have two ventures in Canada, one in Kyoto, Japan and one in San Sebastian, Spain.

What happens when you join Twelve Tribes?

According to journalist Tim Elliot, who has spent over a decade investigating Twelve Tribes' practices and hosts the Inside The Tribe podcast, the community are "master manipulators" who use "the power of persuasion" to recruit vulnerable people to join.

"When these people join, their only crime was being idealistic," he told Mamamia's True Crime Conversations podcast.

"They saw this amazing community that all work together, this beautiful kind of Utopia, and they thought I want to do that, I want to opt out of capitalism, I want to opt out of the rat race... and then slowly they get manipulated."





"He said that my boy wouldn't come to him so he'd spanked him. When he still wouldn't come, he spanked him again. I asked him how many times that happened and he said, 'About 10 or 12'. So he'd hit my boy about 60 times in the course of the day."

Similarly, a former child member, Tessa Klein, shared with Now to Love her memories of growing up on the Twelve Tribes' Picton community.

"It's like they just beat children into submission at an early age so they don't question things when they get older," she said, remembering the time her two-year-old brother was taken into a room by "two or three guys" and beaten.

She sat next to the closed door and listened to his screams.

"[I remember] thinking: 'What can I do?' But as a kid, you can't do anything to make it stop."

In 2019, NSW Police raided Peppercorn Creek Farm as part of Strike Force Nanegai, which was set up to investigate child discipline, lack of health care and reports of stillbirths within the sect.

In an earlier investigation by A Current Affair, former cult leader, Chen Czarnecki (formerly Scott Czarnecki), told Piotrowski that members were told to avoid seeking external medical help.

"I know of a girl who almost died. And by the time they got her there (to hospital) and they got her blood transfusion, she was nearly gone," he said.

"There were babies that were stillborn. There were babies that struggled to live, definitely, the whole gamut.

"And some of those things probably would have been preventable."

In August 2020, Czarnecki died in a suspicious fire at his rural property in Smiths Creek, 40km northwest of Lismore.

A 17-year-old boy was later charged with murder as well as improperly interfering with a corpse and malicious damage by fire.

In July this year, the boy, who is now 20, pleaded not guilty to murder and to a second charge of destroying property by fire, The Daily Telegraph reported.

However, Czarnecki's death isn't the only one linked to the cult, according to Elliot, who has been investigating the community for the last nine months.

Speaking to True Crime Conversations, he said he's come across a string of sinister activity such as "suspicious deaths, terrible abuse, sexual abuse, drug use and drugs sourcing".

This article was originally published on February 19, 2020 and was updated on December 7, 2022.