Wow! Check out these celebrity lookalike daughters

Though the attention that comes along with being the child of a celebrity can often be unwanted, at least there is one perk to having famous, good-looking parents: great genes!



Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe SplashNews Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava, 13, has resembled her mother since she was a child — and the resemblance was even more apparent when they were spotted at the airport in Paris on June 1. Will her little brother Deacon get the good looks of their father, Ryan Phillippe?

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Reefshots / Splash News Case in point: Kaia Gerber, the daughter of . Though only 11, Kaia's resemblance to her 47-year-old mom is striking. And she's already following in Crawford's modeling footsteps by being the face of Versace's kids line. Not too bad for not even hitting puberty yet.

Heather Locklear & Ava Sambora Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Meanwhile, Heather Locklear recently hit the Scary Movie 5 red carpet with her daughter Ava Sambora and, despite their 36-year age difference, the duo looks like they could be sisters. Taking after her mom, Ava recently made her acting debut in Judd Apatow's This Is 40.

Kim Basinger & Ireland Baldwin Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Ireland Baldwin recently began a modeling career — and took to Tumblr to challenge critics of her looks, as well as her famous parents, Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin. And though she certainly takes after mom, the 17-year-old writes on her blog, "Of course I look somewhat like my own Mom… but let’s not forget people…. I also have a Dad too, so genetically speaking, I wasn’t built to look like my Mom’s identical twin!”

Melanie Griffith & Dakota Johnson David Livingston/Getty Images Like mother like daughter like granddaughter? Dakota Johnson comes from a long line of gorgeous actresses. The daughter of Melanie Griffith can partially credit her good looks to her famous grandmother, Tippi Hedren. The 23-year-old is already carrying on the family legacy, as she is a model and starred in the short-lived FOX sitcom Ben and Kate.