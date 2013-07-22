Would you try a facial that used live snails?!

Um, we just threw up in our mouths a little bit.

Yes, we'd love to have glowing, youthful-looking skin – and we'd consider paying a fair amount of money to achieve it – but we definitely have our limits.

And here's something that's absolutely way, way, over the line: A new skincare craze in which live snails crawl on your face. For the privilege of having that nightmare happen to you, you'd pay close to $250.

We say, no thanks! But it's all the rage at a Tokyo spa that offers its clientele the opportunity to have snails crawl all around their visages and leave behind mucous secretions that are (allegedly) filled with proteins, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid that boost moisture, reduce inflammation and remove dead skin. (The Telegraph even sent a reporter to give it a try).

You're cringing, we know. But these aren't any old urban snails! They're clean, healthy ones that dine on organic vegetables, according to The Telegraph. So that settles it, we're all headed to Tokyo for a snail facial, right? (Wrong!)

Afte watching the over-the-top "vampire facial" that Kim Kardashian tried on TV, we thought we'd seen it all. But now there's this.

We wonder what's next: motor oil facials? Drain-clog facials? Yeesh! Thanks, but we'll stick with our subtle crow's feet and well-earned laugh lines — especially if snails are the alternative.

PHOTO CREDIT: DALY AND NEWTON/GETTY IMAGES