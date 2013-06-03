Would you let your 10-year-old daughter do this?

This is Sophia Grace Brownlee.

The 10-year-old from Essex in the UK was discovered by Ellen DeGeneres after Ellen saw a YouTube video where Sophia Grace and cousin Rosie McClelland performed the Nicki Minaj song Super Bass. They were invited onto the show where they met Nicki and performed with her. Sophia Grace's confident rendition of the bawdy rap song is what made her stand out in the first place. Clearly she was special and her feisty personality matched her song choice.

Sophia Grace and Rosie have appeared several times since on Ellen, interviewing fellow Brit Russell Brand and meeting Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Reece Witherspoon.

Fast-forward two years later and Sophia Grace has released a rap song of her own. We're divided here in the iVillage office about whether we'd let our 10-year-old appear in a video like this. It's called "Girls Just Gotta Have Fun".

What do you think?