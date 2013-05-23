"This would make my gran so proud"

Our favourite blog from last week's iBlog Friday has been chosen! Bianca Slade is the winner with her post at Wholefood Simply. Congrats Bianca! The CDs are in the mail.

Is there anything warmer or more gentle and comforting then a Gran? The mere memory of the lovely placid lady who brightened my youth grants me strength, I can honestly feel her hand holding mine. My Gran taught me unconditional love and acceptance, through her I learnt the value of honesty and integrity, the importance of caring for others, of kindness and compassion.

I do not believe I will ever fully come to terms with no longer having my Gran’s physical presence in my life. I try, as a Mother, a friend, a daughter and a wife, to walk in her direction, but I do not possess her level of calmness or selflessness. I think of her daily, and I love anything that reignites the joy and ease I experienced in her company.

My Gran made the best caramel slice. Did everyone’s Gran do that?

If only I could be sharing this with her, I know she would be so proud. This slice is a toast to all the Gran’s out there, holding hands and warming hearts, giving unconditional love and acceptance in ways only Grans can, how thankful we are to have you in lives.

‘Is it as good as Gran’s?’

Wholefood Simply Caramel Slice

BASE

2 cups coconut

1 tablespoon cacao/cocoa/carob

8 medjool dates

Blend until coming together, press into a slice tin, refrigerate or freeze

FILLING

1 cup firmly packed medjool dates

1 cup macadamias

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Blend until smooth, press over the base, refrigerate or freeze

TOPPING

1/2 cup maple syrup or honey

2 tablespoons cacao/cocoa/carob

1/2 cup coconut oil

Blend until smooth and well combined, top slice with this chocolate mix and refrigerate or freeze untuil set. Cut into pieces and store in either the refrigerator or freezer. Enjoy!

