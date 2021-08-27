From showering to serious conversations: 8 surprising things you should avoid doing at night.

Whether you regularly have trouble falling asleep at night, or wake up every morning feeling anything BUT refreshed, please take a seat. We need to have a wee chat.

Because more likely than not, there are some sneaky things you're probably doing in the evenings that are setting you up for failure the next day.

Watch: How to sleep again in four simple steps.



Video via Mamamia

All these little unintentional activities can end up having some seriously negative behavioural and emotional consequences that can really impact your day-to-day life.

The good news is that you can make some small tweaks to your evening routine that will help you sleep better, wake up refreshed and feeling more productive during the day.

Here are eight surprising things you'll want to avoid at all costs.

1. Taking a super hot shower before bed.

If you work out in the evenings and always have a rinse off at nighttime, or you're just in the habit of having a nice warm shower before bed - there's totally nothing wrong with that. In fact, this is actually a very good thing, and experts say it can help you relax and get ready for sleep.

However! If you always tend to jump into the shower first thing in the morning, and occasionally switch it up at night - this could be sending the wrong message to your brain, making you feel more awake and thus causing sleep issues.

What's more, if you're showering close to bedtime, you need to be wary of the temperature. Steamy showers will make your body temperature different from baseline, which can screw up your sleep-wake cycle.

2. Trying to get more work done.

Don't... do this.

If you're supposed to clock off at 5:30pm every evening, but find yourself trying to cross more and more things off your busy to-do list, you're only going to end up being unproductive, ineffective and burnt out.