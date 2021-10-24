"My reaction still surprises me to this day." 27 mums on the parenting moments that hurt the most.

This week, my dear 11-year-old son decided that he no longer wanted any of his soft toys in his bed. He has been actively pulling away from 'childish' things for some time, but he has kept this core group of three loved 'cuddlies' in bed.

He gathered them up without ceremony and immediately re-homed them with his younger brother, who was happy to take them. Meanwhile, I had to hide in the bathroom to get my emotions under control.

It probably sounds quite ridiculous to non-parents that the sudden demise of a soft dog, a seal, and a badger, could reduce a grown woman to tears, but they all have stories woven into our family life.

I sewed the badger as a heavily pregnant woman in 'nesting mode' and proudly put it in his crib before I went into hospital. The seal we bought on a family trip to Taronga Zoo when he was about four years old, and the dog was a more recent gift from Santa before he stopped believing.

I remember having similar feelings about my childhood toys as a tween and wanting to hurry up and grow up. I likely put my mum through the same thing and I know it is completely normal as kids get older.

But the delicate balance of wanting our kids to grow up and do awesome things with their lives while wishing they could stay little and cuddly forever, is tough.

It got me thinking about the other unexpected parenting moments that break our hearts, make us laugh, or swell with pride. So, I asked our Mamamia parenting community to tell me their stories. Here are 26 of the best.

1. "When my daughter was about 15 years old, I reminded her I’d pick her up from school to take her to an orthodontist appointment and she said, "It’s okay, I can go by myself." I was so proud of her independence but I sobbed like a baby after the phone call as I didn’t know what my parenting job was anymore. It was like all my responsibilities that I secretly loved were ripped from under me, leaving me feeling useless, and I had not seen that coming." Kala