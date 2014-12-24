Women share the craziest things their mother-in-law has said to them.

And you think your mother-in-law is bad.

Last week, a Reddit user asked the public what the craziest thing their MIL had ever said or done to them.

The thread was swiftly inundated with terrifying anecdotes.

We’ve selected the 14 most shocking ones. They might make your jaw drop or you might be nodding along in recognition.

Here we go….

1. My ex MIL thought that only irrepressibly horny women wore tampons and that tampons could make you want sex too much so they were best avoided so as not to have illicit desires at improper times. She was appalled when I went grocery shopping with her sister and bought tampons. Apparently I embarrassed her. I wish I was joking.

2. I said the word “lesbian” during a conversation in front of my (now-ex) MIL and my then 2 year old daughter. MIL flipped out and yelled that I’d make my kid gay if I said that word in front of her too many times. 3. My ex mother in law called me by her other sons' ex wife's name for the first three years I was married to her younger son.4. She posted a work out video on Facebook, tagged me and her daughter in it, and wrote "now you have no excuse" under it.

5. My MIL is extremely negative and can find fault with anything. When she stays with us it's a nonstop litany of complaints. My favourite example was when we went to the Holocaust Museum for an exhibit on Nazi propaganda art. When we came out, an employee of the museum asked us what we thought of the exhibit. My MIL told him, "It wasn't my cup of tea. Too depressing, and I think there was too much about Hitler."

6. My MIL stole a stack of our wedding invitations to send to her friends that we weren't inviting. We wanted a small, intimate wedding with only people we knew and loved. I hardly knew a soul there.

7. My MIL wrote her son a letter a week before we got married telling him to think very carefully about what he was doing, as he needed to be sure he was marrying someone he loved and trusted. (We had been together for 6 very happy years at this point!) She later walked out of our wedding in tears, drove home (7 hours away!) without saying anything to anyone and then followed that up by emailing me saying she didn't know what my husband (her son) saw in me. I refused to have anything to do with her until she apologised to me, it was a lovely year of no contact with her at all. But then I got pregnant and she came crawling back. We have built a relationship of sorts now, though I feel on her part she still hates me but doesn't want to do anything to jeopardise the detente we've reached in case we don't let her see our daughter any more. (Which I would never do, I want my baby to love her granny even if think she's the devil incarnate). I still don't let her babysit though.