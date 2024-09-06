For fans of Netflix's true crime series Worst Roommate Ever, they're well across the disturbing stories that play out on this show.

But a story on the latest season of the show's spin-off Worst Ex Ever made me want to scream and throw my laptop out the window.

On episode two, titled 'Betrayed by the Badge', the story of Seemona Sumasar and her experience with her ex-boyfriend Jerry Ramrattan is told, a man who framed her for crimes she didn't commit after she reported him for sexual assault.

Seemona's harrowing ordeal is a chilling tale of injustice leading Netflix viewers to label the case as the most infuriating story they've ever heard.

Seemona Sumasar's false imprisonment story that inspired Netflix's Worst Ex Ever.

Seemona was a small business owner living in Queens, New York with her daughter Chiara when she met Jerry Ramrattan in 2006.

"He came by the restaurant [Golden Krust]. He purchased food and struck up a conversation with me," Seemona stated in Worst Ex Ever.

"He was wearing a suit and he had a holster and he had a gun at his side. He told me he was a cop and a detective for the Brooklyn DA's office."

Seemona Sumasar in Worst Ex Ever. Image: Netflix.

Ramrattan presented himself as a New York City Police officer, but this was just the first of many lies.

She would soon discover that he was married with children which led to Seemona ending the relationship.

Despite the breakup, Seemona was kind enough to allow Ramrattan to stay in her basement. It was here that Ramrattan sexually assaulted her.

After he left, Seemona reported the crime, and Ramrattan was charged with rape and investigated for impersonating a police officer.

While out on bail, Ramrattan orchestrated an elaborate scheme to frame Seemona for a series of armed robberies. He manipulated several witnesses into saying that Seemona was the perpetrator and fabricated evidence, leading to Seemona's arrest in 2010.

"If you think I did something, then he's behind it. I didn't do it," Seemona recalled telling Nassau County police when she was first arrested.

"No, this has nothing to do with him," they told her.

Seemona Sumasar was framed by her ex-bofriend. Image: Netflix.

Despite her protests of innocence, no prior criminal record and an alibi, Seemona was charged with multiple counts and imprisoned for seven months due to an exorbitant $1 million bail in US dollars (almost $1.5 million AUD).

She was facing up to 25 years in prison.

During her imprisonment, Seemona was separated from her 12-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, law enforcement failed to thoroughly investigate Ramrattan's involvement, despite his clear motive following the rape charges.

In 2010, when Seemona was wrongfully imprisoned, her daughter Chiara was 12 years old.

Seemona's uncle, Vij Itwar, spoke to Netflix about what he thought of Jerry. "How could someone be so wicked to do something like this? She has a child and was incarcerated for such a long time while he was living freely."

After seven months imprisoned, Seemona's innocence was only proven when the people who Ramrattan recruited to execute his elaborate plot finally confessed to their lies.

"We prosecute tens of thousands of cases each year, but in the collective memory, no one has ever seen anything like this before," said Richard A. Brown, the Queens district attorney.

"Few people have the capacity to pull off a master plot of this magnitude to exact revenge."

In 2012, Ramrattan was found guilty of rape, perjury, and tampering with a witness. He was sentenced to a maximum of 32 years in prison.

During her wrongful imprisonment, Seemona lost her business and house.

Where is Seemona Sumasar today?

In the aftermath of her ordeal, Seemona and her daughter sued Nassau County and the detectives involved in her case. In 2017, they were awarded $2 million US (almost $3 million AUD) in an out-of-court settlement.

For Seemona, she didn't care about the settlement amount. She just wanted the police to acknowledge their wrongdoing. "That was a relief. And I couldn't have asked for a better outcome," she told Netflix.

These days, Seemona works as a flight attendant for Frontier, a career she has pursued since 2014.

Where is Jerry Ramrattan today?

Jerry Ramrattan is currently incarcerated at the Eastern NY Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Napanoch, New York.

He is serving a 32-year sentence for charges including rape, perjury, conspiracy and tampering with a witness. Jerry is not eligible for parole until December 2031 at the earliest.

He has served over 12 years of his sentence so far, and his maximum release date was set for November 22, 2040.

While in prison, Ramrattan has filed several lawsuits against the corrections department and the state of New York, but these have been dismissed.

Jerry Ramrattan maintains his innocence.

Feature image: Netflix.