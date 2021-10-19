13 women anonymously share the worst career advice they've ever received.

Every time I told anyone about my career aspirations as a teenager, I was met with handfuls of "work wisdom" and "helpful anecdotes".

Some of it was indeed helpful career advice, while others.. not so much.

While we value the nuggets of wisdom from those who may or may have not gone through the same career journey as us, there are some pieces of advice that we definitely should not be implementing into our own lives.

So, we asked 13 women on the worst career advice they've ever received. Here is what they had to say.

Warning: Terrible career advice incoming.

"I thought that because pretty much everyone in my family was in the army, that I had to join the army too. It wasn't until I was like 14 or 15 years old when I was talking to my dad about my mate's career plans and I said, 'It's pretty cool that they get to choose different jobs, but all of us have to just do the army' and he was like, 'what?' ... 'please don't join the army chuck, you would be really, really bad at it'."

"My dad told me never to leave a job without another job to go to. Although I greatly respect his advice and understand his position on that, he's a product of his generation and their work culture, and I think its outdated advice. The best thing I ever did for my career was to quit a job I hated, take some time to sit back and reassess my goals, as well as a much needed break in general. When I was ready, I was able to really lean back in to job searching and put myself out there."

"We had a career advisor at high school and in year 10 she would give fortnightly talks. In the first week she said to us 'I personally think that every person in this room and at this school should go to university, everyone should go to university'. At the time I remember being really put off by it and in hindsight, I completely disagree. I loved uni, it was great for me. But I had so many friends start, change or drop out of uni because they felt they had to go. Uni isn't right for everyone, not every job needs a degree. And after working at a uni for over three years I saw so many people stay in courses, failing units, going into lots of debt just because they were told to go to uni - not because they wanted to be there. There should be more value placed on finding what you love to do and not on getting a degree."

