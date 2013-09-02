My day as a working mum... in GIFs

Wake up, look at the clock and wish I could stay in bed longer:

Husband leaves at 5:45 AM, toddler wakes up at 5:46 AM:

Give myself a quick pep talk, Hunger Games style:

Spend the next hour and a half entertaining said toddler and somehow trying to get dressed and make my lunch. There’s usually a lot of this:

With me doing this:

Cause taking 5 minutes to get my shit together makes my toddler feel like this:

Then when it’s finally time to head to daycare I’m like:

I wish the drive to daycare was more like this:

But in reality, I’m asked a million questions that always start with the word WHY:

Get to daycare, drop her off, pull out of the driveway and I’m like:

Head to work. I’m really lucky to have a job I enjoy. Most days this is me:

Then when it’s time to leave and pick her up I get excited because I miss her. Drive back to daycare and hope when we see each other it will be like this:

But it’s pretty much always like this:

And I have to practically do this to get her to go with me into the car:

Which once again results in this:

But usually once we are in the car for a few minutes she gets like this:

Then we get home and she sees daddy and gets crazy excited like this:

And is all like this towards mama:

Then we play for a while till it’s dinner time. Sometimes I’m just so in awe of how cool she is and how fast she’s growing up that I stare at her like this:

Then we sit down for dinner and she’s all like this about her food:

And we have to be super encouraging for her to get a full dinner in:

But all she really wants to do is this:

After dinner comes my favorite part of the day. Snuggles on the couch before bedtime:

Then when it’s time to brush teeth and get pj’s on she’s all like:

When we tuck her into bed and shut her door, both the hubz and I are like:

And then the hubs does this:

While I’m all about this:

And then we get up the next day to do it all again and wouldn’t have it any other way! I love my little family so much that I feel like this:

This post originally appeared on CT Working Moms and has been republished with full permission.