My day as a working mum... in GIFs

Wake up, look at the clock and wish I could stay in bed longer:
Husband leaves at 5:45 AM, toddler wakes up at 5:46 AM:
Give myself a quick pep talk, Hunger Games style:
Spend the next hour and a half entertaining said toddler and somehow trying to get dressed and make my lunch. There’s usually a lot of this:
With me doing this:
Cause taking 5 minutes to get my shit together makes my toddler feel like this:
Then when it’s finally time to head to daycare I’m like:
I wish the drive to daycare was more like this:
But in reality, I’m asked a million questions that always start with the word WHY:
Get to daycare, drop her off, pull out of the driveway and I’m like:
Head to work. I’m really lucky to have a job I enjoy. Most days this is me:
Then when it’s time to leave and pick her up I get excited because I miss her. Drive back to daycare and hope when we see each other it will be like this:
But it’s pretty much always like this:
And I have to practically do this to get her to go with me into the car:
Which once again results in this:
But usually once we are in the car for a few minutes she gets like this:
Then we get home and she sees daddy and gets crazy excited like this:
And is all like this towards mama:
Then we play for a while till it’s dinner time. Sometimes I’m just so in awe of how cool she is and how fast she’s growing up that I stare at her like this:
Then we sit down for dinner and she’s all like this about her food:
And we have to be super encouraging for her to get a full dinner in:
But all she really wants to do is this:
After dinner comes my favorite part of the day. Snuggles on the couch before bedtime:
Then when it’s time to brush teeth and get pj’s on she’s all like:
When we tuck her into bed and shut her door, both the hubz and I are like:
And then the hubs does this:
While I’m all about this:
And then we get up the next day to do it all again and wouldn’t have it any other way! I love my little family so much that I feel like this:
This post originally appeared on CT Working Moms and has been republished with full permission.
Michelle Noehren is the founder & manager of the award-winning website CT Working Moms. Her website has been featured on Good Morning America, the TODAY Show, the HuffingtonPost, Aol.com, Yahoo.com as well as HLNTV and aims to provide mums with a feeling of support and sense of sisterhood. You can connect with Michelle on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Tumblr.