From casual outfits to corporate attire: What 23 women are wearing to work right now.

Like many other Australians, I recently returned to the office. And the night before my first day back, I spent far too much time deliberating over my outfit.

After working from home for who knows how long, my mind has become accustomed to trackpants and activewear. Now that we're back working IRL I've forgotten how to dress properly - I need some work wardrobe inspiration, stat.

Watch: How to wear the same midi skirt five ways. Post continues after video.

Whether it's casual clothes, a corporate outfit or day-to-day uniform, I asked 23 women from the Mamamia community what they're wearing to their jobs right now. Here's what they shared.

Madeleine.

"I work in a law firm. Our dress code is 'dress for your day', so we are not required to wear suits and regular office attire (unless someone has a court appearance). Daily outfits I see around the office include summery dresses, jeans, linen everything, and flat sandals or sneakers."

Image: Supplied.

Christine.

"High vis! Plus, steel cap boots with bright socks."

Image: Supplied.

Tamara.

"While in Melbourne for fashion week, I wore this outfit on a day out to meet clients, followed by a runway show at the National Gallery of Victoria and then dinner. I loved the smart casual look of the linen blazer and black trousers, but felt I needed a little pop of colour to make it less corporate so added these Zara heels!"

Image: Supplied.

Emily.

"Paediatric nurse/Gorman enthusiast. Gorman donated us scrubs as a COVID thank you, it felt like Christmas!"

Image: Supplied.

Katie.

"I work in a semi-informal office environment, so I like to keep things professional but still fun. I tend to go for fun colours and prints in classic shapes!"

Image: Supplied.

Sally.

"I'm a primary school teacher and 23 weeks pregnant (19 weeks when this photo was taken) and I wear a lot of long dresses and skirts. Most of my clothes are purchased secondhand from op shops or Facebook Marketplace. I like to wear shoes that are comfy and supportive so I have pairs from EOS or Rollie. Lastly, I love to wear fun statement earrings made by small Australian businesses."

Image: Supplied.

Melissa.

"Scrubs!"

Image: Supplied.

Emma.

"I took lockdown as a chance to slowly and carefully fix up my wardrobe to be a little more put together for the return to the office. I've been loving a pant/bodysuit/jacket combo in black, white and beige, clearly. The first outfit is all Zara, and the second is Abrand jeans, a Welcome to the Jungle Blazer and Dazie bodysuit, all from The Iconic."

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Justine.

"I'm a primary school teacher. [Here I'm wearing] Little Party Dress and FRANKiE4 shoes."

Image: Supplied.

Katie.

"This is what I wore to work yesterday, and I was far too cold. The dress is Seafolly and shoes are cheapies from ASOS."

Image: Supplied.

"And today I've gone for a 'suburban mum doing DIY' vibe."

Image: Supplied.

Amanda.

"I had to have an official photo taken today and after much deliberation, I decided to go for the bright pink."

Image: Supplied.

Theresa.

"I have a little office tucked away in the bowels of an industrial laundry working in the transport section of the business. It’s a very blokes' world, very industrial, so every day to keep my creative spark going I add a pop of interest by wearing one of my #neckmess creations to work. I love it - they bring me, along with a lot of other people, joy - and I get to put my vast collection of beads and jewellery to good use."

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Charlie.

"Ignore the really messy room and dirty mirror but this is what I ended up choosing for my first day back in the office - my white collared crop, mum jeans, white sneakers, and because I was feeling colourful I added a bright pink jumper to throw on if I got cold."

Image: Supplied.

Want more style inspiration? Listen to What Are You Wearing, Mamamia's fashion podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Tamara and Deni discuss what really happens at Fashion Week. Post continues after audio.

Lauren.

"My outfit is from Little Party Dress."

Image: Supplied.

Jo.

"My work 'uniform' is to wear colour or pattern on top and black pants (wide or tux). This is a Ganni shirt with Zara pants."

Image: Supplied.

Emmeline.

"I pulled this vintage Issey Miyake top out of my wardrobe, I'm so excited to wear it again because it cost an arm and a leg. I’ve gotten five compliments for it this morning already!"

Image: Supplied.

Kiki.

"I wore a lilac linen shirt, black jeans, black polka dot shoes and wooden earrings."

Image: Supplied.

Emma.

"I work at a not-for-profit so our dress code has never been overly strict or corporate. But since returning from COVID and working from home it's relaxed even more so. Staples for me are jeans and a blazer, usually paired with a tee underneath. For shoes, I alternate between Superga sneakers or heels because I'm five foot two."

Image: Supplied.

Ali.

"WFH day today wearing a Decjuba white tee, Decjuba fuchsia pants and a necklace from Kmart. I'm loving a statement wide-leg pant for a chic yet comfy option."

Image: Supplied.

Liss.

"Glorified pyjamas (scrubs) every day! I'm 33 weeks pregnant here on my last day before mat leave - now at my new 'job' as mum to a four-week-old and I still wear PJs every day."

Image: Supplied.

Bella.

"Horse trainer by day, mum by day and night."

Image: Supplied.

Mazie.

"Today is Kmart jeans, a Maybe Mazie blazer and a Jocelyn Proust print tee I made."

Image: Supplied.

Courtney.

"I am the Careers Director at a leading uni business school, and as our students are completing the end of term online, my team and I are WFH until the new year. We do have a few work events coming up and we’re very excited to be 'out' for those, but otherwise, home it is, and getting dressed every day is keeping me motivated."

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

What are you wearing to work right now? Share your outfit in the comments below!

Feature image: Supplied/Mamamia.