'I tried the viral lip stain that's literally everywhere right now. Here are my thoughts.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral 'peel and reveal' lip stain.

Have you seen it? Course you have! The viral lip stain is everywhere, with literally every beauty content creator giving it a whirl on TikTok. With a signature metallic purple/blue colouring, it's instantly recognisable and hands down one of the most hyped products of the year.

But is it any good? Well, that's why you have little ol' me — because I tried it so you don't have to.

In case you have no idea what we're talking about, it's called Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque and you can get the 'Stain & Go' formula off Amazon for between $18 to $24 (depending on which shade you go for). You can also buy it in a 'Peel & Reveal' kit with an activator spray for a deeper stain and up to 10 hours of wear.

Here's what happened when I tried it.

What is the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque?

On the Amazon website, the peel-away pigment is described as "the ultimate long-lasting lip colour" that promises to be "smudge-proof, transfer-proof, water-resistant, and mask-proof".

Sounds pretty darn good, right?

Once applied, you're supposed to leave it on for 10 to 45 seconds (around 15 to 20 for a softer finish or 30 to 60 for a bolder finish). After the time is up, you either use a damp cloth (or tissue) to wipe it off or you can spray it with the "lip activator" mist, to turn the gloss into a peel-off film. What's left behind is a pigmented stain that's both hydrating and transfer-proof.

Available in 13 different shades, it contains ingredients like lactic acid and squalane and can be teamed with a lip gloss or balm for added shine or moisture.

How did you go with it?

I purchased the shade 'Whimsical' on Amazon, without realising the 'Peel & Reveal' activator spray kit was a thing, but I digress.

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque in 'Whimsical'.

Promising a long-lasting lip colour in just a few swipes, the "lip masque" feels like a thick lip gloss and gives some heavy '90s vibes with the metallic blue hue. I tried it approximately one minute before going out to dinner and was honestly… surprised.

Here she is!

Here's what my lips look like with nothing on them:

Before trying (can you... tell?).

Thin! Dry! Kinda pale! Nothing exciting!

I simply swiped it on my lips in short strokes until everything was covered (you can apply more layers depending on how deep you want the colour). It feels a little tingly but not stingy but apparently just means the lip stain's ingredients are getting to work forming a protective film over your lips. I tried to layer it with two to three layers, but the formula is a little tacky and kind of stuffs up the bottom layer, so I probably would just stick with one swipe.

JUMPSCARE.

I also have to say, the doe-foot applicator just ain't it. It's not the most precise to apply on the outer edges of my lips and it means the coverage kept looking a little jagged and I kept going over the top to fix it but just made it… worse. However, when you wipe it off, it almost gives a kind of 'blurring' effect instead of sharp lines, so it doesn't really matter.

Anyway, I waited around 20 seconds all up to be safe (who is she?!) and wiped it off with a damp cotton pad — and it gave me the most perfect stain of pink that looked like my lips but better. So cool!

What's more, it was totally transfer-proof. I went out for dinner and drinks and it didn't budge. At all.

The verdict.

As someone who never usually wears lipstick because; a) I hate how drying it is on my lips, and b) I hate topping it up throughout the day/night, I was intrigued to see how this played out IRL. Because while viral beauty products always look really good on the internet, more often than not you'll try them IRL and find out they're a total flop.

But I can honestly say, I'm surprised. Shocked, even. It's genius and I'm sold and now I want more shades.

Before (left) and after (right).

I love how it doesn't dry out your lips (they stay soft and hydrated) and takes mere seconds to apply. I also like that I can just whack my normal lip balm or gloss on top, and my lips just loop like a better version of themselves. Did someone say game changer? Because you guys, I don't think I'll ever go back??

In my opinion, it's totally worth the hype.

It's the perfect product for lazy girls who can't be arsed wearing lip liner and lipstick or those who are just sick of topping up their lip colour all the time.

Brb, hitting up Amazon for more xx

