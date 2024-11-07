'Can I get pregnant in peri?' 9 women's health questions, answered by an expert.

Thanks to our brand partner, AMCAL

If you're a woman of a certain age (let's say anywhere from 42 to 60), you'll have noticed that perimenopause is having its moment. Which is funny, considering it's literally been around since humankind first existed. With a celebrity rebrand, a cute new name — Peri — and all kinds of attention in the media, it's now part of everyday conversations, especially among women navigating their 40s.

Hot flushes? "Oh, that's just Peri."

Weight gain? "Blame Peri."

Bad skin? "Yep, that's Peri, too."

Stress? "Peri."

Amongst my social groups, it seems like everything that goes a little sideways with our bodies at this age can somehow be chalked up to perimenopause. For all the negatives, we console ourselves with one shining positive: "At least I don't have to worry about getting pregnant".

Spoiler alert: We're wrong.

As supportive as friends might be when it comes to sharing stories about navigating this stage of life, nothing beats expert advice. Amcal Pharmacy, which has been supporting women's health for over 85 years, offers a range of services designed to meet the health needs of women at every stage of life.

Now proudly partnered with RizeUp Australia, they are also raising funds and awareness for women affected by domestic and family violence. It's their mission to help raise awareness of domestic and family violence in local communities and to raise funds for RizeUp to support women so they can feel safe and cared for, no matter their stage of life.

Amy Ford, the pharmacist owner of Amcal Pharmacy Hope Island 7 Day, has noticed an age-related trend among her local community: "As women hit their 40s, they start asking a lot more questions about their health. Whether it's navigating perimenopause, managing energy or supporting their ageing parents, the journey can feel a little overwhelming; they want advice from an expert source".

Amy Ford, the pharmacist owner of Amcal Pharmacy Hope Island 7 Day. Image: Supplied.

Don't we all?

Here are 9 of the most common questions Ford gets asked, along with her expert answers.

1. Can I still get pregnant in perimenopause?

Don't assume that once you hit 40, you're out of the woods when it comes to unplanned pregnancy.

"I had a patient fall pregnant at 50, so it's definitely possible," said Ford. "While fertility does decrease during perimenopause, ovulation can still occur, meaning pregnancy is still possible."

If you're not ready for pregnancy, Ford stresses the importance of using contraception at least until you've gone 12 consecutive months without a period, which signals menopause. "Your pharmacist or doctor can help you choose the best contraception option during this stage of life."

2. Is perimenopause the same as menopause?

Nope, perimenopause is the transition leading up to menopause.

"It typically starts in your 40s, but it can happen earlier," Ford explained. "Hormonal fluctuations cause symptoms like irregular periods, hot flushes, mood swings and sleep issues."

Every woman experiences perimenopause differently, so it's important to consult a healthcare professional if you suspect you're going through it. They can help you manage symptoms and provide support during this transition.

3. How do I avoid the post-40s weight gain?

This is a common question Ford hears, and while there are no quick fixes, she says strength training is key.

"Building muscle helps prevent the natural slowing of metabolism that happens with age," she explained. "It also helps burn calories even when you're resting."

Ford also emphasises the importance of getting enough protein in your diet, prioritising sleep and managing stress — since both poor sleep and high stress can disrupt metabolism and lead to overeating.

4. What's the deal with supplements that support healthy ageing?

With so many options on the shelves, a supplement that supports healthy ageing is a tempting thought, especially if it comes in the form of a fruity gummy. YUM. But Ford advises focusing on a balanced and nutritious diet and your gut health first, as supplements may only be helpful if dietary intake is inadequate.

"Gut health plays a huge role in healthy ageing, affecting digestion, immunity and hormone production," she said. "Adding fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut can help keep your gut in check, which supports your overall wellbeing."

You can also ask your pharmacist or doctor to help you pick the best supplements to support healthy ageing.

5. Do natural remedies for stress and anxiety really work?

Before jumping to supplements, Ford makes sure her customers have the basics in place: regular exercise, mindfulness practices like yoga and good sleep hygiene.

"Establishing a regular sleep routine and creating a calm sleep environment can make a big difference in managing stress," she said. If fatigue or disrupted sleep is a persistent issue, Ford suggests getting tested for sleep apnoea which you can do at your local pharmacy, as it can exacerbate stress.

6. I'm hearing a lot about osteoporosis. What can I do to support bone health?

Looking after your bone health is important as you head into perimenopause and beyond.

Your pharmacist or doctor can help you choose the best supplements for bone health, but Ford also recommends regular weight-bearing exercises, like walking or resistance training, to maintain bone strength.

If you want to better understand your individual risks and needs, you can speak to your local pharmacist about completing a bone density loss and fracture risk assessment questionnaire at the pharmacy.

7. I'm always so tired. How can I improve my energy levels?

Fatigue is a common concern for many women, and Ford says improving energy levels often starts with diet.

"Focus on eating whole, fresh foods like fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins," she said. "Avoid overly processed foods that can sap your energy."

As for caffeine? Be mindful. "Moderate amounts can give you a temporary boost, but too much caffeine can lead to energy crashes and disrupt your sleep," Ford warned.

8. Should I consider the shingles vaccine?

Many women in their 40s feel they're too young for shingles, but the risk increases rapidly with age.

"The vaccine is usually recommended for people over 50, but it can be given to adults as young as 18 years old if they have certain risk factors, like a weakened immune system," Ford explained.

If you're unsure, talk to your pharmacist or doctor. They can assess your risk and help you decide if the vaccine is right for you.

9. How can I support my ageing parents?

As parents age, managing medications can become tricky. Ford suggests getting a medication review from your local pharmacist to ensure all prescription and over-the-counter medications are working safely together.

"Medication packs are also a great tool," she said. "They organise doses clearly, making it easier for your parents to stay on top of their medications — and giving you peace of mind."

