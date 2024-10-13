Women are sharing their 'getting fired' stories.

Getting fired. It's one of those dreaded moments no one wants to experience, but many of us face.

Whether it's being blindsided by a boss, ghosted by a company, or having a messy "breakup" with your job, the experience can leave you shaken, angry, and full of doubt.

But as women in the latest episode of The Quicky podcast shared their stories of getting the boot, one thing became clear—being fired isn't the end of the road.

In fact, for many, it's the start of something better.

In a time when more and more people are switching jobs and careers, the risk of losing one's job is real for everyone.

So, what do you do when you hear the dreaded words, "We need to let you go"?

Here are the stories of real women who've been there, felt it, and lived to tell the tale. One woman recalled the awkwardness of being "ghosted" by her job.

"I worked in hospitality, and suddenly, I just stopped getting shifts," she said. No warnings, no formal goodbye—just a slow, painful realisation that she was no longer needed.

"They didn't even tell me I was fired. They just stopped putting me on the roster."Another listener shared how being fired felt like a setup from the start.

"I was promoted into a role my boss knew I wasn't qualified for. It was overwhelming. Eventually, I couldn't keep up, and I was let go," she revealed.

It was a hard pill to swallow, but looking back, she realised that the promotion was never going to work out.

One woman's experience was even more gut-wrenching, getting fired after a simple mistake.

"I was a teen working in hospitality, and I accidentally spilled a tray of red wine on a customer. They fired me over email, and when I asked why, they didn't even bother responding," she said. And then, there's the story of a woman who bravely opened up about her mental health struggles, only to be asked to leave her role soon after.

"I confessed to my boss that I was really unhappy in my job and struggling with my mental health. He politely asked me what I wanted to do next, and we worked out a plan for me to leave," she said. As The Quicky delves deeper into these stories, one thing becomes clear—getting fired doesn't just happen to a certain type of person, and there's no one "right" way it plays out.

Whether it's spilling wine, underperforming in a role, or dealing with health issues, losing your job is more common than you might think.

So, what's the next step after you've been let go? The Quicky asked an expert for advice on how to handle this difficult moment, and her insights were spot-on.

"Is there a nice way to be fired?" she asked. "It's like asking if there's a nice way to be broken up with. It can feel like a breakup. Whether you saw it coming or not plays a big role in how you'll process it."

For those who may be blindsided by their firing, they noted that it's important to take a breath and reflect.

"Being fired can actually be an opportunity to pause and focus on what you've learned. It's a chance to assess what went wrong and what you can do differently in the future."

And if you're ever in doubt about how your employer handled your termination, the expert advises to pay attention to certain red flags.

"If you haven't received a follow-up within 24 hours, detailing your severance package and any entitlements, that's a big red flag," she warned.

For freelancers and gig workers, the landscape is even trickier.

Without the protections of full-time employment, contractors need to ensure their contracts are airtight. "You need to have solid contracts in place," the expert said.

"Make sure you're clear on how you'll get paid if your contract is terminated and how your invoices will be handled."

Redundancy is another common reason people find themselves jobless. But while being made redundant might feel like getting fired, there's one silver lining—it often comes with a severance package.

"Redundancy might be the nudge you need to reassess your options. And that payout can give you the financial support to plan your next move."

In fact, research shows that many of us will face redundancy at least once in our careers.

"It's not something to be ashamed of," the expert added. "It's just another part of the working world."

But perhaps the most important takeaway from this episode is that getting fired can be the beginning of something better.

One listener said it best: "It was a wake-up call. I didn't even realise how unhappy I was in that job until I was forced to leave."

As our expert puts it, "Sometimes, getting fired is exactly what you need to find a job that's a better fit. It could be the start of your redemption arc."

So, if you've been fired or let go, take heart. You're not alone, and it's not the end of your story.

As the old saying goes, when one door closes… well, you know the rest.

