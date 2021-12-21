17 women on how much they earned in their very first job versus now.

This post mentions financial abuse, and could be triggering for some readers.

Money, money money, must be funny in the rich man's world.

As ABBA put it so brilliantly, many of us have been in a bit of a tight money situation at some point in our lives, often during our younger years in junior positions with little salary. Not to mention the continual pay gap between women and men...

We wanted to unpack this further, speaking with 17 women on how much money they earned in their first jobs compared to now. These women have also shared a golden money rule they wish they could have told their younger selves back in the day.

Our data is from the one and only Mamamia Money Survey, which paints an overall picture of women's finances in 2021.

So without further ado, here are their stories.

How much money were you earning in your first full-time job, versus now?

At the age of 18, this woman was earning $24,700 per year working as a pharmacy assistant at a chemist full-time. Now at the age of 26, she is an admin assistant in the agriculture sector working full-time, earning $80,000. Her best piece of money advice to her younger self: "Save your money! The more money you put into savings at a young age, the better."

At the age of 18, this woman was earning $18,500 per year working as a trainee accountant full-time. Now at the age of 39, she is a financial controller working full-time, earning $173,000. Her best piece of money advice to her younger self: "Buy a copy of the Barefoot Investor book ASAP."

At the age of 23, this woman was given her first full-time job, earning $73,900 per year as a primary school teacher. Now at the age of 29, she is a school coordinator working full-time, earning $112,000. As for her golden money advice? "Money doesn't have to be stressful if you make smart decisions and live within your means. Sometimes that means making sacrifices: not going out on the town every weekend. But setting aside money for your savings helps when those surprises do come up."