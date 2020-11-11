A surgeon, an athlete, a designer: Three very different women share how one word changed their lives.

She She is one of just 13 women in Australia who currently hold the highly respected position. It is an odd dichotomy in this country’s health sector that while the workforce itself is dominated by women, they are also grossly underrepresented when it comes to the highly skilled, high-paying positions in the industry.

“I’ve never been someone who sees something that needs fixing and then just lets it go. It goes against every fibre within me to ignore problems,” the surgeon says.

Instead, she has a 'yes' mentality that's defined the trajectory of her life.

“I [knew] I was going to have to carve out my own path. And I’m OK with that,” she tells Mamamia.

The issues were obvious early on, because when Stamp was just starting out as a junior doctor, all her mentors were male. The hours were grueling, and the personal sacrifices immense.

“In my training, I would work more than 100 hours a week all over the country and I was isolated from family and friends,” she reflects.

﻿While it took a toll, Stamp also decided that she had no choice: if she really wanted to effect change, she had to lead by example.

“Gender bias is a real issue,” Stamp adds. As well as the health sector, she cites it as rife in the corporate world, as well as politics, the trades and engineering. In all these areas Stamp says “women are by and large a minority group”.

Stamp soon realised that not only was she committed to a career in health, but also to creating more space, and less stigma, for other female surgeons to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s about changing perceptions and expectations and encouraging young women from all backgrounds into a profession that we all love,” Stamp says.

That optimistic attitude, and that tendency to grab every opportunity that comes her way, has paid off.

“I’ve had little girls send me letters saying they want to be heart surgeons when they grow up. And I cherish them.”