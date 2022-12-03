"This vibrator is not for the faint of heart." Mamamia reviews the Womanizer OG.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Summer (she/her), a 26-year-old living in Sydney, reviews the Womanizer OG.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It's a g-spot vibrator, which I know is one of the less-used varietals of vibrators, but one I was intrigued to try. Plus, it's the first of its kind – using 'Pleasure Air' technology (like you see on clit-suckers), but this sucky part goes inside you to tickle your g-spot! It has 12 vibration intensity levels, so it's making some big claims on the wow-factor front. I'm so excited!

Image: Supplied.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Sleek, smooth and classy.

It is a gorgeously smooth aubergine-coloured latex, which I think is possibly the perfect colour for a sex toy.

My only hesitation when I first saw the 'Pleasure Air' section is that it seemed kinda daunting – like is that going to work for me? Is it going to feel too intense internally? But then I realised you could use it externally and internally, meaning this toy is like a sick two-for-the-price-of-one deal.

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

$299. I know this sounds like a lot, but this thing is an innovator – first of its kind, a pioneer of pleasure. So for that reason, it's worth every damn cent.

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues after video.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

This was my first experience with a 'pleasure air vibrator' and I am not going to lie it took me about four times to actually get the hang of it.

The three vibration setting are incredible – just level one is already so intense, so I'd suggest sticking with that for a while first! Mainly because when I whacked up the dial and tried out some of the other combinations of the 12 intensity levels I was overstimulated...if you catch my drift.

This vibrator is not for the faint of heart or for a shameless quickie, it really is the opportunity to take some major self-care time.

The first three attempts I made, I just wasn't able to find that exact spot. I had either gone too far and then not far enough. The frustration was starting to build and finally just had to have a break. Turns out there were very clear instructions on the box, that I had flatly refused to look at, thinking I knew best.

Image: Womanizer.

After a moment (and a read of the box) I decided to give it one last go.

I just took my time, slowly starting with just clitoris stimulation and then inserting still going at a slow pace really spending that extra time to guide my own way and all my patience paid off for a slow build but absolutely mind-blowing orgasm.

Once I understood where internally the air pressure stimulation should go, what level of vibration and how much pressure I placed on the wall of my vagina could make me orgasm, I literally haven't stopped.

The deep vibration feeling is literally impossible to not make your toes curl. I am trying to make my way through the increasing intensities but I only made it to the third intensity level before I had to tap out and started seeing stars.

The most exciting part about this toy, and why it is now one of my favourites, is that it is a two-for-one special. The clit stimulation on its own is enough, but to then have the g-spot stimulation literally has made me scream (in the best possible way).

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Intense, wet and invigorating.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

A pamper day. Take the time, run a bath and spend the next couple of hours in literal bliss.

Any final words?

Stop everything you are doing and go buy it.

Found a sex toy that you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Womanizer + Mamamia.

