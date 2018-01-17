Amanda was fed up with dating real-life men. So she married a 300-year-old ghost instead.

So, you’ve swiped right on what feels like every available person on Tinder.

You’ve tried online dating. You’ve had a go at speed dating. You’ve even gone on a date with your neighbour’s uncle’s ex-wife’s daughter’s best friend. (Spoiler: it didn’t work out.)

If it feels like you’ve exhausted every available avenue in the search for ‘the one’, meet 45-year-old Amanda Teague from Ireland.

Amanda happens to be a professional Jack Sparrow impersonator.

She also happens to be married to the ghost of a Haitian pirate named Jack who died in the 1700s. So she says.

via GIPHY

Speaking to Daily Star, Amanda said she turned to the afterlife to find her “kindred spirit” (pun most definitely intended) after she became “fed up” with the real, living men that were on offer.

She said her relationship with “Jack” started in 2014, when she felt an ‘energy’ lying beside her while in bed. At first she wasn’t interested in making contact with the ghost because, well, that felt scary. But she said she soon became intrigued when she learned the duo were able to communicate verbally.

She said the pair spent a lot of time together, and grew closer as they watched TV (probably Ghost Hunters) and drove in the car together (… we really hope Amanda was behind the wheel).

“We became really close. The more I learned about him, the more I liked him,” she told Daily Star.

One of the things she learned? Jack is “black and has jet-black hair” and was executed for his exploits on the high seas. He was once even engaged to be married, but was jilted by his bride-to-be.

LISTEN: Holly Wainwright speaks about her psychic mother and sister-in-law saying that her son has ‘the gift’.

“One day he said to me ‘We can actually be together you know’ but I had never heard of an intimate relationship between a spirit and a human before,” Amanda said.

“I did some research and found out it is a real thing and there are lots of people in spiritual relationships.”

Soon enough, Amanda was ready to get married. There was just one problem: weddings between humans and spirits are not technically legal.

So, staying true to Jack’s roots, Amanda hired a registrar, gathered her closest family and friends and sailed into international waters for the ceremony.

A spiritual medium was also on hand to ensure Jack was actually saying “I do”.

“He is my soulmate. I am so happy,” Amanda said of her relationship with her new invisible husband.

“It is the perfect kind of relationship for me.

“There are a lot of people out there who don’t know about spiritual relationships, but it could be right for them. I want to get the message out there.”

The 45-year-old said she and Jack – who she said she relates to more than any living person – do things “just like normal couples”, which include going out on dates and yes, having sex.

Of course, Amanda isn’t the first woman to come forward with a tale of getting… intimate… with a spirit.

Many women have previously come forward saying they have had sex and had relationships with ghosts.

Just last month, 27-year-old Amethyst Realm told UK morning show This Morning of the moment she had her first sexual encounter with a ghost.

After feeling the ghost's presence, Amethyst - a spiritual guidance counsellor - decided to see if she could take things further, dressing in sexy lingerie on a night her fiancé was away on business.

"You can feel it. It’s difficult to explain," she said of the sexual encounter.

"Like a weight but also weightless. There is like a physical breath and stroking. And the energy, the energy has a lot to do with it."

We have a feeling Amethyst and Amanda might have a lot to talk about...

LISTEN: Psychic Medium Deb Malone speaks to Mia Freedman about the afterlife and how to spot a spirit.