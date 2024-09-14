Adriana wore this dress to the park. A stranger told her to stop.

When Adriana left the house in an ankle-length floral dress, she didn't expect anyone to take issue with her outfit.

But as the 31-year-old was basking in a rare sunny Melbourne day, she was stunned to hear an older woman call out.

"Oh, put them away," the woman heckled, referring to her breasts.

Taking the comment in her stride, Adriana shared the encounter on TikTok with the caption: "A plunging neckline is the least of society's problems right now. I'm out here making people's day. Y'all ain't fun."

She added: "Ma'am we are in a f*cking recession. Everyone is miserable; I am doing a public service by looking this good."

The video has amassed over 75k views, 11k likes, and 800 comments.

While some users were negative, with one suggesting she had an "over inflated sense of self worth," the majority were quick to jump to the 31-year-old's defence.

"Thank you for your service," one wrote.

Another added: "Jealousy is a curse! You look fantastic!"

"Stunning! Suns out, girls out," a third penned.

Watch Adriana's TikTok below. Post continues after video.

@dopaminedaydreamer A plunging neckline is the least of society's problems right now. I'm out here making people's day. Y'all ain't fun. 🤣 ♬ original sound - DopamineDaydream

Speaking to news.com.au about the encounter, Adriana confessed the woman's remark made her question the outfit — but only "for a split second".

"80 per cent of my body down to my ankles was covered with fabric. But I kept my head held high and just kept going about my day," she told the publication.

Unfortunately for the 5'9" influencer, who is all about "curvy fashion", she is not immune to hearing comments about her body.

"Most of the time these days it's complimentary, even if a little vulgar," she said. "But it still happens from time to time that someone is unkind, though mostly that happens online, not in person."

Adriana, however, is used to ignoring the negative comments, putting them down to misogyny and tall poppy syndrome.

Her story comes a month after a woman named Lindsey sparked a debate over a similar dress that her boss deemed inappropriate for the workplace. More on that here.

Mamamia has reached out to Adriana for comment.