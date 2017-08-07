Unconscious woman with head injuries found in a street gutter in NSW.

A woman wearing “Batman” pyjama pants and ugg boots has been found unconscious and with head injuries in the gutter on a street on NSW’s Central Coast.

The 54-year-old was found about 2.15pm on Sunday at the intersection of Fairview and Copnor avenues at The Entrance.

She was taken to Wyong Hospital and remains unconscious so police have been unable to speak to her.

Police have been told she was seen walking around the car park of a nearby bottle shop with a small dog just before she was found.

She may have been living out of her car, a silver Saab, which was parked in the bottle shop car park.

Detectives believe a customer at the bottle shop may have witnessed what happened to the woman and possibly even taken video footage of her.

They are appealing for that person and anyone else who may have information about how the woman came to be injured to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.