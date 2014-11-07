Their love story is like something from a movie. And now Hollywood thinks so too.

Mamamia previously published the story of Scott Andersen and Aminah Hart, who met via a sperm donation and told their quirky romantic tale on Australian Story. Now, we bring you this romantic update…

By KRISTINE TAYLOR.

An Australian couple is courting potential big-screen fame, after telling their extraordinary ‘back-to-front’ love fairytale on ABC TV’s Australian Story.

Aminah Hart met Scott Andersen for the first time just after their daughter, Leila, turned one.

They fell in love not long after.

Ms Hart had chosen Mr Andersen to be the sperm donor for her IVF treatment, based on “three bits of paper” he had completed which detailed his “vital statistics”.

Following the broadcast on Australian Story on Monday night, the ABC production team had been inundated with requests from news outlets, women’s magazines and television shows from around the world.

Enquiries included one from Working Title Films – creators of movie hits Love Actually and Bridget Jones’ Diary – about obtaining the film rights.

The modern family is currently in Thailand, enjoying their first-ever holiday together. However, their planned escape has been upended by the intensity of interest.

“I’ve been completely surprised by how widely the story had resonated,” Ms Hart said.

“Articles have been sent to us from China, Denmark, Germany, Italy as well as the UK. It’s astonishing that it’s had global reach.”

When told of the prospect of a movie based on their story, she said: “Bloody hell, this is insane!”

Ms Hart, who lost two sons to a rare genetic disorder before giving birth to Leila, said she has also been overwhelmed by positive responses from viewers.

“Somehow it’s beautiful to me that so many people know of my boys now,” she said.

The family planned to weigh up its options next week, after returning to Australia.

