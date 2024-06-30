She waited 55 minutes.

A woman has been found dead at a home on the NSW north coast, after it took police 55 minutes to respond to an emergency call.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, authorities received a call from a concerned neighbour, who reportedly heard screaming coming from the single-storey home next door.

The call was placed at around 1:30am; police didn't arrive at the scene at around 2:25am — almost an hour later.

When they reached the home, the woman was breathing but ﻿"unconscious with obvious injuries to her head"﻿, said NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna APM. "[An] ambulance arrived very shortly thereafter, but unfortunately her condition deteriorated and she died at the scene."

A 31-year-old man believed to have known the woman (who is yet to be formally identified but thought to be in her 40s) was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was questioned and has now been charged with her murder.

A crime scene has been set up and a regional critical incident team will investigate all circumstances surrounding the case, including the police response.

"The situation is that a call was made to triple zero shortly after 1:30am," superintendent Tim Cassius said in a statement.

"Police acknowledged that call around 2:25am and were at the scene by 2:27am. "The delay in the timing of police acknowledging that call and attending the scene has given me enough concern that I've asked for an independent review of this investigation."

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the triple zero call was allegedly categorised as a 'priority three', meaning it wasn't deemed a high priority case. Had the call received a higher priority categorisation, it is thought police would've responded faster.

But they didn't. And now another woman is dead.

As homicide squad members are separately working with local officers to probe the woman's death, an investigation is being launched into the delayed police response.

"The delay has given me enough concern that I have asked for an independent ­investigation," said assistant commissioner McKenna.

"What [police] were doing prior to that and what other jobs there were will form part of that investigation."

The neighbour who made the triple-zero call, Beth Ferguson, did so after hearing a disturbance at the home. "I just wish we heard her earlier, maybe we could have saved her from whatever was happening," she told ABC News.

"It's going to stick with me for a while I think."

The as-yet unidentified woman in the 47th woman to be killed as a result of violence in Australia in 2024, after two other women were killed this week alone.

The Casino incident comes just days after Annette Kiss was found dead in her home in Sydney's Russell Lea on Thursday, June 27.

Police arrived on the scene — described as one of the worst they'd seen in years — just one minute after a triple-zero call was made, reporting a woman "screaming". But they were too late. Annette had already lost her life. Her housemate, 42-year-old Benjamin Art, has been charged with her murder.

Although they were not in an intimate relationship, their living status means the alleged murder has been classified as a domestic violence homicide.

A third woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a man believed to be known to her this week.

After the attack, which occurred on Friday, June 28, near Innisfail, Far North Queensland, the woman ran for help, but later died from her injuries. The 51-year-old alleged attacker then stole and crashed her car, before attempting to steal a second car. He was arrested following a search of the area, charges pending.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a national organisation that helps women, children and families move on after the devastation of domestic and family violence. Their mission is to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most. If you would like to support their mission you can donate here.

Feature image: Getty.

— With AAP