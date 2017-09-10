To enter the world, baby Haisley had to survive the unimaginable.

Warning: This post deals with violence and murder and may be distressing for some readers.

Little Haisley Jo Greywind-Matheny had an unimaginable entry into the world.

Haisley was born prematurely in Fargo, North Dakota, when Brooke Crews and William Hoehn allegedly killed her mother, 22-year-old Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, and ripped her unborn baby from the womb.

Crews, 38, and Hoehn, 32, were Savanna’s neighbours and they allegedly plotted to take advantage of the young mum and steal her baby.

On August 19 this year Crews allegedly offered Savanna $20 to come up to her apartment to model a dress she was sewing. Savanna agreed and headed up to Crews’ apartment around lunchtime.

When Savanna didn't return home to eat the pizza she'd just ordered, her family immediately knew something was wrong.

They called the police and reported her missing but the authorities couldn't locate the heavily pregnant woman.

Two days later during their fourth search of Crews and Hoehn's apartment, police discovered baby Haisley alive and well. They believed she was Savanna's baby and immediately transferred her to the local hospital to be examined. She was then placed in protective custody while police and Haisley's family waited for the results of DNA testing.

A few days later they found Savanna's body.

Haisley's dad, Ashton Matheny, has since been reunited with his daughter and he believes she's the silver lining to this horrible tragedy.

"I was just overwhelmed with joy," Ashton told US TV news service, WDAY6, after meeting his daughter.

"It was the best feeling I've ever had. I wish Savanna could have been there to enjoy it with me. After all these dark days, she lit my day right up."

Haisley Jo's grandfather agreed the little girl is "the good thing that came out of this".

Crews and Hoehn have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and they are being held by police on a US $2 million bond.

Haisley, Ashton and 1000 others farewelled Savanna at a funeral service in Fargo this week.

“It was a very beautiful service befitting of Savanna,” family spokeswoman Janel Herald told PEOPLE.

“It was wonderful that Haisley Jo was able to spend those moments along with her family, as well.''

