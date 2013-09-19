opinion

Amazing! Watch a woman age decades in minutes

In this incredible video by filmmaker Anthony Cernillo, a woman appears to age an entire lifetime in the span of just minutes.

To create this short film, Cerniello told Mashable that he worked with a friend -- the Danielle of the film's title -- to collect photographs of her relatives with similar bone structure. Morphing them together using Adobe, Cerniello then worked with animators and artists to add movement and smooth out discrepancies.

The results are astounding (and a little bit freaky). This is not a simple stop-motion video. Take a look and see for yourself.

 

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???