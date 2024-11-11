What is 'winter vagina' and do you have it?

Stop what you're doing because I have breaking news. Our vaginas are seasonal… and let me explain.

Our friends in the northern hemisphere might be suffering from 'winter vagina' that occurs during the colder seasons, according to Mirror.

What is winter vagina you may ask? (Same).

You know how during the colder months, we usually experience drier skin than usual? We invest in thicker moisturisers and are constantly applying lip balm. Well, apparently the same rules apply to our vaginas. Seasonal drying applies to our whole body, meaning that we should be taking more care of our *cough cough* other lips as well.

Some suggestions for treating winter vagina include wearing more breathable fabric and investing in a lubricant or vaginal moisturiser.

Winter vagina comes with the possibility of additional problems as well (how fun). The dryness can make intercourse quite uncomfortable which is even more annoying because everyone knows that the winter months are cuffing season.

The issue is, as someone with vaginismus, unfortunately, my vagina is perpetually dry. No joke. My physiotherapist has said the words, "Your vagina is red, dry and hard, whereas it's meant to be moist, pink and flexible."

She then gave me an oestrogen cream for my... issue.

My all-year-round dryness is something that I'm working on fixing with a medical professional. But do we really need to be worrying about our winter vaginas as a whole? Don't we have enough to worry about?

It's a great PSA for women who are wondering why they're drier in the colder months but it's also another trend for brands to jump on and commercialise, making us all feel like we need to invest in these niche luxury items to combat a problem that we might not even have.

And like clockwork, an intimate oil came across my desk as I was writing this column. No, it was not lube, and no, it was not some form of medicinal ointment— It was vagina oil. A $75 60mL vagina oil to be exact.

The oil in question was in a beautiful glass bottle. It had a very strong scent, which I can only describe as a lotus flower by the beach. Some of the benefits of the oil are to moisturise, plump and brighten. Naturally, I had to put it to the test.

Walking to work was interesting. I had some oil between my thighs so no chafing occurred. Result. But once in the office and needing a wee, the toilet seat became a slippery dip. That was unexpected.

All-person vag oil road-testing aside, I'm not sure how or why the vagina care business is booming but I'd definitely take caution if you choose to invest in such products. She be right just as she is.

I hope you and your vaginas stay safe out there — whichever season they're in.

If you want more from Emily Vernem, you can follow her on Instagram @emilyvernem.