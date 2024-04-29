The 8 cosy loungewear sets you won't want to take off this winter.

From jumpers and joggers to track pants and long-sleeve tops, there's something about matching loungewear sets that makes me feel as if I have my entire life together.

For one fleeting moment, I'm able to ignore the fact that my bathroom sink is leaking and I still haven't called the plumber, or that I've been eating two-minute noodles for lunch and dinner because I can't be bothered cooking a nutritious meal.

Watch: Inside My Wardrobe | Trackies. Post continues below.

All thanks to the way my loungewear sets make me feel.

Something about the matching colours, patterns, and fabrics transports me to the Hamptons, and not to mention, I'm always ready to go for an impromptu Zoom chat when I'm WFH.

(Do you know how many times I've frantically run around my apartment trying to find an appropriate top to wear five minutes before a meeting?)

Now that winter is only a few short weeks away, and we're all gearing up to stay indoors when the temperature drops, you're going to need at least one cosy set to chill in.

They're comfortable, chic, and versatile — you can wear them on a walk or even to the airport, and no one will ever know you've been wearing the same outfit all day.

I'll admit, I like lounging. It's one of my favourite pastimes, which is why I know a thing or two about the best loungewear sets. I have more outfits to relax in than I do regular clothes if that tells you anything about me.

So, when I say I've rounded up the best loungewear sets, then just trust me, okay? Because I know what I'm talking about.

Let's get into it.

Image: FINE DAY, The Iconic.

Image: Seed Heritage, The Iconic.

Image: Peter Alexander.

Image: Petal & Pup.

Image: Target.

Image: Papinelle.

Image: Princess Polly.

Image: You + All.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Feature Image: You + All/Papinelle/Seed Heritage/The Iconic.