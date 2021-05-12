Coats, shackets and bombers: Every winter jacket you'll want in your wardrobe, starting at $30.

Yep, we've officially reached that point in the year where we're in the mood to shop for winter clothes.
After an uneventful 2020 winter season, fashion has returned in full force. Winter classics, like the trench coat and puffer jacket are back, alongside some new post-lockdown trends - think loungewear and "shackets".
Outerwear makes a winter outfit - it's the statement piece people see first, and the all-important item that keeps you cozy.
Instead of aimlessly scrolling through the never-ending variety of options available this year, we've curated our 2021 jacket edit and categorised them into the different types. So no matter what you're looking for, we've got you sorted.
Shackets
Kmart Shacket, $30.
H&M Jersey Shirt Jacket, $39.99.
Sportsgirl Long Line Cord Shacket, $99.95.
Zara Longline Check Overshirt, $139.
Pistola Camilo Jacket, $165.48.
Jackets and blazers
Best&Less Faux Fur Coat, $50.
Cotton On Curve Fern Blazer, $79.99.
Glassons Lined Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket, $89.99.
ASOS DESIGN Petite extreme sleeve Scuba jacket in black, $96.
BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Blazer, $165.48.
Mango Water-repellent oversized parka, $179.95.
Coats
Uniqlo Pile Lined Fleece Tailored Coat, $59.90.
Atmos&Here Curvy Vanessa Wool Blend Coat, $149.99.
H&M Wool Blend Coat, $199.
Cotton On Vegan Leather Trench, $109.99.
Uniqlo Double Face Cocoon Coat, $129.90.
Atmos&Here Curvy Check Wool Blend Coat, $139.99.
Mango Long Flowy Trench, $149.
Mango Leather-effect coat with belt, $179.95.
Puffers and bomber jackets
Supre Billie Teddy Zip Through Jacket, $65.
Dazie Baby Girl Puffer Jacket, $99.95.
Zara Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $109.
Atmos&Here Curvy Emma Hooded Puffer Jacket, $139.99.
Vero Moda Curve Emily Short Coated Jacket, 109.95.
Seed Hooded Oversize Puffer, $159.95.
Which jacket is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
Feature image: Instagram/@cottonon @veromoda @uniqloau
