News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

Coats, shackets and bombers: Every winter jacket you'll want in your wardrobe, starting at $30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yep, we've officially reached that point in the year where we're in the mood to shop for winter clothes.

After an uneventful 2020 winter season, fashion has returned in full force. Winter classics, like the trench coat and puffer jacket are back, alongside some new post-lockdown trends - think loungewear and "shackets".

Watch: Meet MPlus. Post continues after video.

Outerwear makes a winter outfit - it's the statement piece people see first, and the all-important item that keeps you cozy.

Instead of aimlessly scrolling through the never-ending variety of options available this year, we've curated our 2021 jacket edit and categorised them into the different types. So no matter what you're looking for, we've got you sorted.

Happy shopping!

Shackets

Kmart Shacket, $30.

Image: Kmart.

H&M Jersey Shirt Jacket, $39.99.

Image: H&M.

Sportsgirl Long Line Cord Shacket, $99.95.

Image: Sportsgirl.

Zara Longline Check Overshirt, $139.

Image: Zara.

Pistola Camilo Jacket, $165.48.

Image: Revolve.

Jackets and blazers

Best&Less Faux Fur Coat, $50.

Image: Best&Less.

Cotton On Curve Fern Blazer, $79.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Glassons Lined Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket, $89.99.

Image: Glassons.

ASOS DESIGN Petite extreme sleeve Scuba jacket in black, $96.

Image: ASOS.

BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Blazer, $165.48.

Image: Revolve.

Mango Water-repellent oversized parka, $179.95.

Image: Mango.

Coats

Uniqlo Pile Lined Fleece Tailored Coat, $59.90.

Image: Uniqlo.

Atmos&Here Curvy Vanessa Wool Blend Coat, $149.99.

Image: The Iconic.

H&M Wool Blend Coat, $199.

Image: H&M.

Cotton On Vegan Leather Trench, $109.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Uniqlo Double Face Cocoon Coat, $129.90.

Image: Uniqlo.

Atmos&Here Curvy Check Wool Blend Coat, $139.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Mango Long Flowy Trench, $149.

Image: Mango.

Mango Leather-effect coat with belt, $179.95.

Image: Mango.

Puffers and bomber jackets

Supre Billie Teddy Zip Through Jacket, $65.

Image: Supre.

Dazie Baby Girl Puffer Jacket, $99.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Zara Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $109.

Image: Zara.

Atmos&Here Curvy Emma Hooded Puffer Jacket, $139.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Vero Moda Curve Emily Short Coated Jacket, 109.95.

Image: Myer.

Seed Hooded Oversize Puffer, $159.95.

Image: Seed.

Which jacket is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Read more fashion articles here:

Feature image: Instagram/@cottonon @veromoda @uniqloau

Want $50? Take our 10 minute survey for your chance to win.
Tags: fashion , lifestyle-edm , style

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

mamamia-user-739637812 a day ago
What’s with the sleeves being pushed up?! If your going to wear a jacket it’s usually because it’s cold... just makes me wonder why you’d bother buying it if you didn’t actually know what it looked like 
angela7 2 days ago 1 upvotes
I don’t like any of them! I must be getting old
MORE COMMENTS