From Slow-Cooker Pork to Cauliflower Bake: 4 warming dinners you can batch cook.

Out of ideas for dinner? Don’t despair. These 4 delicious wintery meals can be batch-cooked for ease, and we promise the kids will love them.

Cauliflower and Broccoli Bake.

Prep time: 15 minutes.

Cook time: 20 minutes.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1kg frozen broccoli and cauliflower florets

250g, chorizo diced

50g butter

2 cups milk

2 cups mozzarella cheese, grated

2 tbsp flour

1 garlic clove, minced

½ cup Parmesan, finely grated

Spray olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C and grease a large baking dish with spray oil. Boil frozen broccoli and cauliflower as per packet instructions. Drain. Transfer cooked broccoli and cauliflower to baking dish. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, flour and milk. Place over low heat and stir until it comes to boil. Remove from heat. Mix in the mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and chorizo. Stir well to form a creamy cheese sauce. Season the cheese sauce with salt and pepper and pour sauce over the broccoli and cauliflower. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes covered. Remove foil and bake for another 5 minutes uncovered.

Beef and Corn Enchiladas.

Prep time: 15 minutes.

Cook time: 1 hour.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1kg mince beef

8 large Enchilada wraps

1 large onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp ground coriander

½ tbsp paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground pepper

440g tin corn kernels, drained

800g tin diced tomatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

200g Tasty cheese, shredded

1 bunch fresh coriander, chopped

400g sour cream

1 lime

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°. Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Heat the tbsp of oil in a large non-stick frying pan, and brown mince with garlic and onion. Lower heat and add the diced tomatoes, corn kernels, cumin, ground coriander, paprika, salt and pepper. Stir to combine and then simmer for 10 minutes. On the baking tray lay out an Enchilada wrap. Fill the wrap with the mince mixture and roll to enclose. Fill all remaining Enchilada wraps and align them neatly on the tray. Sprinkle cheese over the top of the Enchiladas and bake for 40 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve with dollops of sour cream and lime wedges.

Bolognese Bake.

Prep time: 30 minutes.

Cook time: 30 minutes.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

500g mince beef

700g passata

400g tin of diced tomatoes

½ cup water

1 large onion, finely diced

1 large carrot, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

3-5 basil sprigs

3 tbsp olive oil

500g Rigatoni pasta

2 cups mozzarella cheese, grated

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp ground pepper

Spray Olive oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C and grease a large baking dish with spray oil. Heat oil in a large non-stick fry pan over medium heat. In pan, gently brown mince with onion, carrot and garlic. Add passata, diced tomatoes, water, basil, salt and pepper and bring to boil. Lower heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, cook the Rigatoni until Al dente (see packet instructions). Drain and place in baking dish. Remove fry-pan from heat. Pour Bolognese sauce over Rigatoni. Mix together to coat well. Stir one cup of mozzarella cheese through the Rigatoni Bolognese. Sprinkle a second cup of mozzarella over the top of the bake. Cover the dish with foil. Bake for 20 minutes covered. Remove the foil and bake for another 10 minutes uncovered.

Slow Cooker Pork Rogan Josh.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5-8 hours

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 kg pork shoulder

2 onions, sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tbsp Rogan Josh paste

800g canned crushed tomatoes

¾ cup water

2 beef stock cubes

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp salt

500g frozen sliced beans

Method:

Place onions, garlic and crushed tomatoes into a 5L Slow Cooker. Add stock cubes, water, Rogan Josh Paste, ginger, salt and coriander. Stir to combine. Place Pork shoulder into the Slow Cooker and turn twice to coat in the curry mixture. Cook on HIGH for 5 hours or LOW for 8 hours. When there are 2 hours of cooking time remaining, add the sliced beans and mix in well. Using two forks, pull pork into meaty chunks and serve.

Feature image: Supplied.

These recipes originally appeared on Kidz Menu and have been republished here with full permission. For more healthy recipes and tips from Kidz Menu, check out their website or follow them on Instagram.