"I fell in love with it immediately": 22 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

In June, the Mamamia team have been stocking up on new clothes, shoes and accessories for the brisk months ahead.

From wintery midi dresses to all the knitted jumpers, here are 22 things we shopped this month.

"I bought this jumper from a local Sydney Lady Startup - its super snug, elevated enough to get away with in the office (RIP) and goes with so many of my jeans and pants." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I got this lemon blazer on sale with the extra 30 per cent off - so fun!" - Elecia Lay, Sales Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought these to match a jumper I have so I could live out my matching tracksuit and trench coat dreams. They are SO soft and warm now I'm in lockdown, I never want to take them off." - Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager.

Image: The Iconic.

"I've had to build a proper winter wardrobe after living in Queensland and these two items keep me warm and make me feel amazing. My friend bought the coat on a whim and realised she wouldn’t use it enough and left it with me to “look after”. As the adoptive owner, I’ve worn it in the office, to disguise activewear on washing day, and for nights out. Prior to lockdown, a guy in a club tried to buy it off my back too." - Susannah Makin, Content Marketing Assistant.

Image: Supplied.

"I've been eyeing off this knit... I think it'll be super versatile in that it can easily be casual or you could dress it up with leather pants and heels. I think I'll add to cart." - Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

Image: Sndys.

"I’ve been on the hunt for a decent bulky boot for a while after my cheapo ones from a couple of years ago fell apart. I really like the length of these and the stitch detail - sits them somewhere between a Chelsea boot and a Dr. Marten." Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: The Iconic.

"Uniqlo is always the go-to for affordable, quality knits, and I loved the shape of this wool-blend one so much I got it in white too. Next stop, beige. Fifty bucks!" - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.

"I am desperately in need of some good quality basics, so I bit the bullet and bought this top and I am so glad I did (I also got it in a plain colour). It's so comfortable, feels like such quality material and sits nicely." - Nicolle Stuart, Head of People & Culture.

Image: The Iconic.

"I have a special event coming up and I wanted to buy a dress for it that I can wear time and time again. This one is from my favourite NZ label Ruby and I fell in love with it immediately. I have a feeling it'll be an investment piece that I'll keep in my wardrobe for years." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Ruby.

"This knit jumper! It's great for when you're wanting to be cute and comfy at the same time. Couldn't decide between the colour options so I got both." - Madeleine Balkwell, Senior Content Executive.

Image: The Iconic.

"This gorgeous sheer maxi from Rat and Boa. I don't know who I thought I was buying this in winter in Sydney (it's definitely more of a Euro summer vibe)... and now lockdown has hit I really feel silly to have bought this. But it's been on my wishlist on Instagram FOREVER and I know I'll wear it someday and feel grateful to have bought it." - Eleanor Katelaris, Audience Development Executive.

Image: Supplied.

"I already have this in red and it's my fave jumper, so bought it in green too! It's so warm and looks really nice with jeans." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: The Iconic.

"I love a good neutral, staple knit that you can dress up and down. I bought this knit because I loved the colour and neckline. I've worn it so frequently since." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

Image: The Iconic.

"AND I don't really wear jeans so was looking for an alternative non-leather pant, that was a bit chill and comfy but could be dressed up. I bought these and they are so comfy but I feel... tightened? In a good way. I love the versatility of the zips and the super high waist. No overhang." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

Image: Matches Fashion.

"Bringing the sporty vibes, I recently bought this Adidas pullover jumper and I LOVE it. It's super roomy and comfy and really versatile - it pairs nicely with tights as well as jeans and sneakers." - Rikki Waller, Strategic Partnerships Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"After eyeing off this dress for months, I finally caved and ordered it. Paired with cowboy boots and a crossbody bag, I'll wear it throughout winter and spring." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: The Outnet.

"These earrings by Alexandra Zumbo! I am honestly so obsessed with them - they are by far my most favourite pair of earrings I own. I wore them recently to a wedding and they just made the whole outfit." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

Image: Alexandra Zumbo.

"A combination of supporting Lady Startups and loving Kate Moss." - Belinda Cook, Head of Audio Sales.

Image: Sophie Moran.

LMND Denim Pants, not online just yet.

"I bought these thick cotton/denim pants from local label LMND in their Bondi store. I’ve wanted to find a pair of casual pants that aren’t jeans or trackies for a while, and this brand does long-lasting, effortless basics. Now saving for the matching shirt." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.

"I figure since we’ll be spending a lot more time at home, I may as well be comfy (and cute) so I ordered these sweatpants. Love that they’re a relaxed fit and made from organic cotton! The couch is calling." - Leah Porges, Podcast Producer.

Image: Glassons.

"Seems wild to think about summery dresses, but I think I’m going to grab this cutie for my best mate’s hen's party!" - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: The Iconic.

