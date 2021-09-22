Willie Garson has died just months before he will star in the Sex and the City reboot.

Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died aged 57.

A number of publications have confirmed the actor died on Tuesday afternoon, while surrounded by family. The actor's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Garson's sudden passing comes amid filming for And Just Like That, which is the sequel series to Sex and the City.

From 1998 to 2004, Garson starred in the popular series as Carrie Bradshaw's close friend, Stanford Blatch. He also appeared in both Sex and the City spinoff movies.

Just two months ago, the actor was photographed on the set of And Just Like That in New York City alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen enemy-turned-husband Anthony Marentino.

"I love you so much papa," the now 19-year-old wrote.

"Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.

"You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known.

"I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

Feature Image: HBO.