The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 16.

NSW Police to issue AVO to William Tyrrell's foster parents as they look at "one person."

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has confirmed this morning that NSW police have sought an apprehended violence order (AVO) against the foster parents of William Tyrrell.

Hundreds of officers descended on three new areas around Kendall this week, where the little boy went missing on the morning of September 12, 2014.

He was last seen playing in his foster grandmother's garden.

Speaking to 2GB this morning, Fuller said "we've never given up on finding what happened to William Tyrrell... it's not a cold case, it's been an active investigation.

"The team is working diligently searching today, and we are hopeful we will find some forensic evidence to assist with this case."

Mr Fuller wouldn't speculate further on the AVO, only confirming The Australian report that on Monday revealed one was being issued.

He did confirm that there’s “one person, in particular, we are looking closely at”.

“I’m confident that the team who has the investigation at the moment can solve it.”

SA to ease isolation rules from next week, as Queenslanders head home.

South Australia will scale back quarantine requirements and no longer enforce statewide COVID-19 lockdowns from next week.

Premier Steven Marshall made the announcement on Monday in an update on how SA will live with the virus after its borders reopen on November 23.

"In the past, we've had to take a pretty heavy-handed approach, quite frankly, because a single case could set off a cluster which would lock down our state.

"As of next Tuesday, we will no longer have the threat of a whole-of-state lockdown," he said.

If someone gets COVID-19, they will still need to isolate for up to 14 days. But under the changes, close or casual contacts of an infected person won't have to do 14 days unless they are unvaccinated.

The worst scenario for a vaccinated close or casual contact would be a maximum of seven days' quarantine.

The state is still expected to hit 80 per cent double-jab coverage by November 23.

Meanwhile, SA Police are searching for a woman who absconded from hotel quarantine in Adelaide after arriving from Darwin using a stolen driver's licence.

Queensland reopened to fully vaccinated interstate visitors via air as of 5pm Monday, but arrivals will still have to home quarantine for 14 days.

NT lockdowns after two new COVID-19 cases.

The Northern Territory communities of Greater Katherine and Robinson River have entered a 72-hour lockdown as health officials scramble to get on top of a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced the lockdown on Monday after two people tested positive since spending time at the Robinson River remote community.

Mr Gunner said the remote community lockdown was the most serious COVID update he had to give since the beginning of the pandemic.

"It is not a scenario we wanted, but we knew this day would come," Mr Gunner told reporters on Monday.

"But we are ready for this."

People living in affected areas will only be able to leave their homes for the five permitted reasons and have been urged to send one person to the supermarket at a time.

Alongside the lockdown, health officials have already been deployed to affected areas for a testing and vaccine blitz.

Roughly 350 people live at the Robinson River community, with 77 per cent of those living there fully vaccinated, while 87 per cent have received their first dose.

Changes made to Victoria's pandemic laws.

The Victorian government has made several changes to its pandemic legislation to address legal and human rights concerns, ahead of debate in state parliament's upper house.

AAP has confirmed the government has made seven amendments to the Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021 following negotiations with key crossbench MPs.

The bill, which gives the premier and health minister the power to declare a pandemic and make public health orders, had been criticised for being too broad and lacking in parliamentary oversight.

A controversial clause that gave the health minister the ability to make orders based on a person's "characteristics, attributes or circumstances", such as age, location, vaccination status and occupation, also raised concern.

Amendments to the legislation will clarify that the premier will need "reasonable grounds" to declare a pandemic and that the application of orders based on characteristics "must be relevant to the public health risk".

The health minister will be required to confirm the role the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities has played in their decisions.

Maximum fines for people who breach public health orders have been halved.

The debate is expected to begin on Tuesday and could continue well into Thursday night, with MPs told parliament could sit an extra day to ensure the bill passes.

UK government raise terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast.

An explosive device that blew up a taxi in the northern English city of Liverpool was carried on board by a passenger and the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident, police say.

Police said they believed they knew the identity of the passenger, who was killed by the explosion, but could not disclose it.

"Our inquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device was manufactured, and our assumption so far is that it was built by the passenger in the taxi," Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of Counter-Terrorism Policing Northwest said.

"Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident," he said.

The explosion engulfed the taxi in flames outside Liverpool Women's Hospital just before 11am on Sunday, when a Remembrance Day service to commemorate war dead was being held at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

Three men aged 29, 26 and 21 were arrested on Sunday and Jackson said on Monday another man aged 20 had been arrested.

Britain’s Interior Minister said the country’s terrorism threat level had been raised from “substantial” to “severe”, the second-highest level, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Around the world.

- Last month was the warmest October in the northern hemisphere since records began in 1880, according to the US climate agency.

- Steve Bannon, a longtime advisor to former US President Donald Trump, has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol.

- Anti-vaccine protesters in New Zealand have been told by the Ngāti Toa tribe to stop using its traditional Ka Mate haka to promote their message.

- With AAP

Feature image: Facebook/Kelly Barnes/Christopher Furlong/Getty.