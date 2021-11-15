The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 16.

NSW Police to issue AVO to William Tyrrell's foster parents as they look at "one person."

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has confirmed this morning that NSW police have sought an apprehended violence order (AVO) against the foster parents of William Tyrrell.

Hundreds of officers descended on three new areas around Kendall this week, where the little boy went missing on the morning of September 12, 2014.

He was last seen playing in his foster grandmother's garden.

Speaking to 2GB this morning, Fuller said "we've never given up on finding what happened to William Tyrrell... it's not a cold case, it's been an active investigation.

"The team is working diligently searching today, and we are hopeful we will find some forensic evidence to assist with this case."

Mr Fuller wouldn't speculate further on the AVO, only confirming The Australian report that on Monday revealed one was being issued.

AVO sought against William Tyrell’s foster parents, as search for his remains begin - huge story from ⁦@yoni_bashan⁩ ⁦@australian⁩ https://t.co/PuAr4TjzP9 — Richard Ferguson (@RichAFerguson) November 15, 2021

He did confirm that there’s “one person, in particular, we are looking closely at”.

“I’m confident that the team who has the investigation at the moment can solve it.”

SA to ease isolation rules from next week, as Queenslanders head home.

South Australia will scale back quarantine requirements and no longer enforce statewide COVID-19 lockdowns from next week.

Premier Steven Marshall made the announcement on Monday in an update on how SA will live with the virus after its borders reopen on November 23.

"In the past, we've had to take a pretty heavy-handed approach, quite frankly, because a single case could set off a cluster which would lock down our state.