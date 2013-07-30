Extraordinary: William McInnes speaks about the loss of his wife and son.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

William McInnes was big on our television screens in the 90s, appearing on shows like Blue Heelers, Country Practice and Sea Change. He’s taken a hiatus in the past few years, it seems that he is more interested in spending time with his children, 20-year-old Clem and 15-year-old Stella.

The man behind the the characters has lived a life as fulfilling and rich – and full of heartbreak – as any he has portrayed on screen. McInnes and his wife, actor and director Sarah Watt, lost their first son – Cosmo – at birth.

Soon after, McInnes’ father passed away. And in 2011, William lost the love of his life, Sarah to cancer.

In this moving interview with Jane Hutcheon for ABC’s One on One program, McInnes reveals what an amazing life perspective these tragic events have given him.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89jn311Lhng

Some of the best moment include…