'It's my job to watch TV and Wilderness on Prime Video is the show you need to see this week.'

For most of us, a jaunt through the United States' most picturesque spots would be the trip of a lifetime.

And for those in Liv's orbit, it is quite literally just that.

Wilderness, Prime Video's newest psychological thriller, follows Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a British couple who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage and a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown. Cracks are shown early — like the fact that Liv had to give up her job to follow her husband to a new country, which she deludes herself into thinking she's content with.

But none of that really compares to learning of Will's affair.

Within half an hour of hitting play, the pair have set out on Liv's dream road trip through the US. Will has planned it as a way to make amends. But as we quickly learn, Liv sees it as the perfect opportunity for a little revenge.

What plays out across six episodes is the story of that revenge — as well as illuminating flashbacks to happier relationship moments — and approximately 12,000 twists (some you will absolutely see coming, others not so much).

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Wilderness. Image: Prime Video.

So, yes, on the surface, this is a thriller about a scorned wife.

Some of the classic tropes remain like Liv's excessive drinking, angry runs, and mandatory 'sliding down a wall while crying' shot.

But Wilderness excels most when it subverts other cliches, thanks to its really fleshed-out characters. Liv is the wronged wife, Will is the cheating husband, and Cara — played by Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson — is the mistress. But they're also much more, with the writing going beyond those labels, giving each woman agency and adding layers to the story that muddy where your sympathies lie.

Coleman's performance is the highlight - if you can forgive a patchy Welsh accent. She portrays Liv as impressively contained when she needs to be, but the rage is always simmering just below the surface. Jackson-Cohen gives Will such charm that even when you know he's lying, you can understand why Liv's so drawn to him.

That's not to say Liv is particularly likeable. But she's complex and sharp enough, and delivers a darkly funny voiceover, that it doesn't really matter. She's unpredictable enough that even if you think she's crazy (she's plotting her husband's murder, so if the shoe fits...) you'll want to keep tuning in to see what wild decision she makes next.

There's also intrigue in the smaller, less murdery moments, like Liv's relationship with her wallowing mother Caryl (Claire Rushbrook) and smart, empathetic neighbour Ash (Morgana Van Peebles), who help to widen the world beyond just vengeance. But if vengeance *is* what you're after, there's no shortage of that.

With six episodes running at about 50 minutes each, Wilderness is a neatly contained series with sex, lies, some very juicy turns and a satisfying ending.

Plus all the murder, of course.

Wilderness is streaming now on Prime Video.

Feature image: Supplied/Prime Video.