Amy was widowed weeks after her twins were born. Now she's battling cancer.

Just five weeks after she gave birth to twins, Amy Savage’s partner, Dwayne, took his own life.

Those twins, Cash and Cruz, are now one year old. But Savage is facing a new battle — last month, the Adelaide mum was diagnosed with leukaemia.

The diagnosis didn’t come as too much of a surprise. Savage had been noticing unusual bruises on her legs. She’d also been getting bloody noses and coughing up blood.

“Prior to the diagnosis my body had shown me a lot of signs that something was wrong,” she tells Mamamia.

“About a week before seeing my doctor I had a moment to myself where I cried after looking at the bruising on my legs.

"I knew something was seriously wrong and I was hurt, not because it was happening to me, but because I was the only parent my sons had left.”

Savage is currently in hospital, undergoing chemotherapy. But she says she’s feeling optimistic.

“After losing Dwayne my perspective on life changed a lot,” she explains.

“Losing someone who was so close to me made me consider my own mortality very closely. Every moment of every day, people lose their lives suddenly. At least I have a chance to fight to keep mine.”

Unfortunately for Savage, her sons Cash and Cruz currently have colds. That means they aren’t able to visit their mum in hospital.