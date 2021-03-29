This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Adelaide radio veteran Jeremy Cordeaux has been sacked from Nova Entertainment’s 5AA radio after he branded Brittany Higgins "a silly little girl who got drunk" on live radio.

His comments come more than one month after the former Liberal Party staffer publicly alleged she was raped by a male colleague on the couch of the ministerial office of her boss, then-Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds, in 2019.

The allegations have caused widespread public condemnation and compelled a response from Brittany Higgins herself.

Here’s what you need to know.

What did Jeremy Cordeaux say?

On Saturday morning, Jeremy Cordeaux said Prime Minister Scott Morrison should publicly refute Higgins' story.

"I just ask myself why the prime minister doesn't call it out for what it is. A silly little girl who got drunk," Jeremy Cordeaux said. “Security, you know, should never have let these two into the minister’s office at two o’clock in the morning. Never.”

He continued: “The defence minister. Can you imagine security taking someone who was obviously drunk - so drunk I think that the young lady, during the week on television, said she couldn’t get her shoes on. What are they running there, I wonder?

“My advice to the prime minister – as he was sort of monstered by A Current Affair – my advice would be to stop worrying about offending somebody.

"If this girl has been raped, why hasn't the guy who raped her been arrested? Apparently everyone knows his name."

Cordeaux later added Higgins “should have her bottom smacked”.

Brittany Higgins was allegedly raped by a male colleague inside Parliament House in 2019. Image: Getty.

On Monday, Nova Entertainment announced they had fired the broadcaster.

“Without reservation whatsoever, 5AA and Nova entertainment sincerely apologises to Brittany Higgins for the comments made by Jeremy Cordeaux on 5AA weekend breakfast show,’’ the talk station’s Breakfast co-host, David Penberthy, said on Monday.