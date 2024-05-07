Why the biggest celebs skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Breathe a sigh of relief because we got through another Met Gala and thankfully, no one fell down the stairs this year.

But some fans of the event were left a tad disappointed by some of the Met Gala's faves not showing up this year. And yes, we are absolutely talking about Rihanna, the unofficial queen of the Met.

The celebs might have mostly impressed in their interpretations of 'The Garden of Time' theme, but we couldn't help but wonder what could have been if all the Met Gala staples had turned up.

Here are some of the celebs who didn't appear at the 2024 Met Gala.

Why Rihanna skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Rihanna has long been the ruler of the Met, with the singer wearing some of the most jaw-dropping looks in the gala's history. While she and her partner A$AP Rocky typically show up late, for the 2024 Met Gala, the famous pair didn't show up at all.

But apparently, she had good reason to stay home. A source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was planning to attend but had to cancel after contracting the flu. It's a sad day for fashion fans but rest assured, the 'Umbrella' singer had previously told Extra that her planned outfit was "real simple" this year, so it's safe to say, we weren't getting another sexy Pope.

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Why Blake Lively skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Another Met Gala fave is Blake Lively, who was also notably absent from the 2024 red carpet. Lively has historically stunned with her dramatic gowns, often walking alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

So where is she? The actress is busy as she has two upcoming movies: she's just finished filming the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling It Ends With Us, and is currently filming a sequel to the cult classic A Simple Favor. The Gossip Girl star also skipped the 2023 Met Gala as she was recently postpartum.

Let's pray for a 2025 return to form!

Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Why Taylor Swift skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Fans were hoping to see Taylor Swift return to the Met Gala with boyfriend Travis Kelce, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. Her absence could be explained by the fact she's in the middle of the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour and getting set to play four consecutive shows at Paris’s La Défense Arena.

Given she's had to add some of The Tortured Poets Department songs to her set list, the 'Fortnite' singer likely has a lot of work ahead of her without factoring in a cheeky trip to New York for the Met Gala.

It's not unusual for Swift to skip the event, as she hasn't attended since 2016, when she co-chaired the event alongside Idris Elba.

Taylor Swift at the 2016 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Why Katy Perry skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Many declared Katy Perry this year's best dressed at this year's Met but there was one small issue: the images doing the rounds were AI generated and the singer wasn't actually there.

Perry is currently in Las Vegas doing a residency show at Resorts World.

Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Why Hailey Bieber skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber is another celebrity whose Met Gala arrival is one to watch for, but the model was a no-show at the 2024 Met Gala. It's unclear why she didn't attend this year's event but rumours have surrounded the wife of Justin Bieber in recent days with some speculating that she was pregnant.

If she was far along and had a bump, an appearance at the Met would have spilled the beans. Or else, she just didn't feel like getting dolled up for the Met and that's perfectly fine too.

Hailey Bieber at the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

These other notable celebs also skipped out on this year's Met Gala...

Beyonce and Jay Z.

Bey in her country era would have slayed the red carpet. JUST SAYING.

Beyonce and Jay Z at the 2015 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe's sisters and mum all turned it up, but the youngest Kardashian never arrived.

Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Same goes for sister Kourtney and her husband Travis, who always bring something unique (read: PDA) to the event.

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala.Image: Getty.

Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway has had a flawless fashion run lately on the media trail from The Idea of You, but she opted out of this year's Met. Sad for us.

Jared Leto.

The unofficial king of the Met Gala always leaves us amazed (and also confused) with his looks.

Image: Getty.

Selena Gomez.

Another celebrity who sizzles up the Met Gala who stayed home.

Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lady Gaga.

The Camp Queen also decided to skip this year's festivities. Rude tbh.

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Billie Eilish.

Billie's refreshing looks are always a highlight, but she skipped this year's Met Gala.

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Bella Hadid.

Bella's sister Gigi gave some real La Dolce Vita vibes this year, but Bella was nowhere to be seen.

Bella Hadid at the 2022 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Margot Robbie.

And finally, Australia's Margot chose to skip the Met Gala in 2024. In her defence, at last I checked she was producing like five different movies, but still sad for us!

Margot Robbie at the 2023 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.