A year ago, Hannah Clarke and her children were murdered. Can you remember their names?

Warning: This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

One year ago today, the name Hannah Clarke was etched into Australia's consciousness.

The Brisbane woman's murder at the hands of her estranged husband represented another blow to our fragile national identity, to our collective delusion that things like that don't happen to people like her. Not in suburbs like Camp Hill, anyway.

As we mourned Hannah, as we raged and wrestled with the what-ifs, there were names many of us forgot: those of her three children.



Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed alongside Hannah when their father ambushed her car on the morning school run, set it alight, and then took his own life.

That particular crime was unique in many ways — how public it was, the perpetrator's methods, the volume of coverage it received, and so on. But at its core, it wasn't an anomaly.

On average, one Australian woman is killed by a current or former partner each week.

And according to a 2019 report by the Australian Institute of Criminology, approximately one Australian child is killed by their parent or step-parent every fortnight.

Yet while we are beginning to confront intimate partner violence and homicide as the national crisis that it is, when children are involved, it's almost as if we can't bear to look.

Dr Denise Buiten, a senior lecturer in sociology and social justice at The University of Notre Dame who specialises in gender and violence, argues it's about time we faced up to the painful reality.

"We think of domestic violence as an issue for women," she told Mamamia. "And it is. But it's more than that.

"We forget children are there and that violence against them is intertwined with violence against women."