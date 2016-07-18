News
news

Melbourne really delivered in the sunrise stakes today... Sydney, not so much.

Sydney may have slightly warmer weather at this point in the year, may also be home to the Opera House and Bondi Rescue and may additionally have been home to our good friend Hugh Jackman in his early years, but it didn’t put on much of a sunrise this morning.

In fact, Sydney didn’t put on much of a show at all. And in the eternal battle between Melbourne and Sydney as Australia’s ultimate city, Melbourne won this round.

Because as Sydney-siders battled to work through thick clouds of fog, struggling to see more than a few meters in front of them, Melbourne had this:

Just to let that sink for a little bit, while Sydney couldn’t see it’s own Harbour bridge, like this:

Melbourne, woke to this:

We hope Sydney can see past its own fog to acknowledge the real winner here.

*Feature image via Twitter/@e_sentell and Twitter/@_Hilarys

Melbourne obviously wins in the hipster-stakes. But is that even a good thing?

